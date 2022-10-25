Bailey Zappe: I prepared like I have every other week

The Patriots started Mac Jones at quarterback against the Bears on Monday night, but he lasted three series before the team opted to insert rookie Bailey Zappe for the rest of their 33-14 loss.

Zappe had started the previous two games with Jones out due to an ankle injury and he sparked the team to two straight touchdowns that briefly staked them to a 14-10 lead in the second quarter. Everything went downhill from there as Zappe threw a pair of picks and the Bears ran away with a road victory.

After the game, Zappe was asked if he took first-team reps late in the week and he declined to answer. He said he found out Jones would start “about the same time y’all did” and didn’t say if he knew the team would play both quarterbacks.

” I prepared like I have every other week, and if that decision was made for me to go in, then I was going to go out there and do the best for my team,” Zappe said.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick declined to share the plan at quarterback for the team’s Week Eight game against the Jets, but the results of the two-quarterback approach on Monday may push the team in a different direction this week.

