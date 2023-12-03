Bailey Zappe and the Patriots can do nothing in first half, Chargers lead 6-0

Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones? It doesn't matter.

Zappe started at quarterback for the first time this season today against the Chargers, and in the first half he was every bit as bad as Jones has been all year. The Patriots' offense could do nothing, and the Chargers lead 6-0 at halftime.

It didn't help the Patriots that running back Rhamondre Stevenson suffered an ankle injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the game. Ezekiel Elliott has now replaced Stevenson and is getting the bulk of the carries.

Whether we'll see Jones or possibly Malik Cunningham at quarterback in the second half remains to be seen, but this Patriots offense is in desperate need of significant change.