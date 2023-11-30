Bailey Zappe: Nothing set in stone, preparing like every other week

Bailey Zappe has reportedly been taking the lion's share of the first-team reps at quarterback at Patriots practice this week, but the team has not made any pronouncements about their plans for who will start against the Chargers on Sunday.

While that didn't change when Zappe spoke to reporters on Thursday, nothing he said suggested that the Patriots are planning to go with anyone else this weekend.

"Nothing set in stone. I'm just taking it day by day. Treating every rep I get in practice like it's a game rep and just preparing like I do every other week," Zappe said, via the team's website. "It's cliche to say it, but I try to prepare every week like I'm the starter as far as watching film, studying the plays, and getting with the guys. For me, this week is not any different."

Zappe was cut as the Patriots dropped to 53 players this summer and he said it has "been crazy" to go from there to being in position to start this weekend. Crazy is a word that a lot of others might use to describe the way this season has unfolded in New England as well and the latest twist will come on Sunday.