Who is Bailey Zappe? Meet Patriots rookie quarterback facing Bears in Week 7

Who is Bailey Zappe? Meet Patriots rookie QB facing Bears in Week 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You never know when your number will be called in the NFL.

Just ask New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, who went from an inactive third-stringer for the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season to a sudden starter in Week 4, which marked his league debut.

Zappe has kept New England afloat after back-to-back injuries to second-year starter Mac Jones and second-string veteran Brian Hoyer. With a Week 7 matchup against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears looming, now is the perfect time to know the opponent.

Here’s what Bears fans should know about Zappe ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup from Gillette Stadium:

Where did Bailey Zappe go to college?

The 23-year-old, 6-foot-1 Zappe, a native of Victoria, Texas, attended Houston Baptist from 2017-2020 and transferred to Western Kentucky in 2021 prior to being drafted.

In that lone season, Zappe threw for 5,967 yards while completing 475 of 686 passes (69.2%) to go with 62 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. With those stats, Zappe set NCAA records with most passing yards and passing touchdowns in one season.

When was Bailey Zappe drafted?

The 2022 quarterback class didn’t have many expectations entering the draft, but Zappe was one of the select few who heard his name called.

New England selected Zappe with the No. 137 overall pick in the fourth round.

What is Bailey Zappe’s record with Patriots?

In games he has started – Detroit Lions at home and Cleveland Browns on the road – Zappe is 2-0. He entered the Green Bay Packers’ Week 4 matchup early due to Hoyer’s head injury as the Patriots lost 27-24 in overtime, making him 2-1 in all contests.

What are Bailey Zappe’s NFL stats with Patriots?

In three games, Zappe has thrown for 596 yards, completed 51 of 70 passes (72.9%), tossed four touchdowns to one pick and has been sacked five times. His longest throw of the season was 53 yards against the Browns in Week 6.

Story continues

How much money does Bailey Zappe make with Patriots?

Zappe is on a four-year, $4.3 million deal with the Patriots, according to Spotrac. Here’s his base salary every season until he hits unrestricted free agency in 2026: