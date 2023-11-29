Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham get only QB reps at open portion of Patriots practice

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had nothing to offer when it came to the identity of the team's starting quarterback at a Wednesday press conference, but reporters at the open portion of the team's practice passed along some information that could shed some light on plans for Week 13.

Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham got the quarterback reps while Mac Jones watched. Jones has started every game this season, but he's benched in favor of Zappe in each of the team's last two games.

Cunningham is on the practice squad, but has also spent time on the active roster this season. He's seen time at wide receiver and told reporters last week that he hasn't taken quarterback reps in weeks, which led to a question for Belichick at his press conference.

"Well, there are other players practicing at quarterback, as well," Belichick said. "He’s not the only guy out there. It depends a little bit on the offense that we’re seeing. So, if we are seeing offenses run plays that he’s very good at running, teams like Philadelphia, the first Miami game, then you know, he gets, I mean they’re practice squad reps but they’re also reps on things that he does. So, he’s kind of a unique player. Things aren’t so straight-lined with him. He’s different than probably every other player that we have on the team. So, he’s handled a little differently."

If Cunningham is active on Sunday, the Patriots could have visions of using him in addition to another quarterback in hopes of helping an offense in desperate need of a spark.