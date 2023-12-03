Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones, Malik Cunningham all active for Patriots

The Patriots are expected to start Bailey Zappe at quarterback against the Chargers on Sunday and they'll have a couple of backup options on hand behind him.

Malik Cunningham was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday and he is active along with Zappe and Mac Jones, which means that the Patriots are not designating Jones as an emergency third quarterback on Sunday.

Cunningham, who appeared in one game earlier this season, said last week that he had been only working as a wide receiver in practice but reports from the open portions of this week's practices said he was working with the quarterbacks. Head coach Bill Belichick called Cunningham "kind of a unique player" on Wednesday and that he's "handled a little differently" as a result.

The Patriots are without wideouts Kayshon Boutte and Pop Douglas because of injuries, so Cunningham could have a role there if the team isn't planning to use him at quarterback.