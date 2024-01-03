Bailey Zappe looking forward to QB competition in 2024

There are a lot of questions to be answered in New England after their Week 18 game against the Jets and they start with whether head coach Bill Belichick will return for a 25th season with the Patriots.

Once that is known, the future of the quarterback position will be one of the other chief topics. They will be picking early in the first round regardless of what happens on Sunday and, regardless of who is the coach, there will be plenty of clamoring for them to use that pick on a player who can solidify the position.

On Tuesday, current starter Bailey Zappe was on WEEI and he was asked about the possibility of a highly-touted rookie joining the club.

"If that's what they decide to do, that's what they decide to do,” Zappe said. “I'm looking forward to competing against whoever comes in here for that job. I'm going to do the same thing I did last offseason: Get ready to be the guy and if my name's called I'm going to do the best thing I can to help the team win."

It remains to be seen whether Zappe will have a chance to compete for the job or if the Patriots will be making a total break from the group that contributed to the team's worst performance since the 2000 season.