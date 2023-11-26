Bailey Zappe leads TD drive, Patriots tied 7-7 with Giants

Mac Jones couldn't lead the Patriots to any points in the first 30 minutes of Sunday's game against the Giants, but Bailey Zappe needed just 11 plays.

Zappe replaced Jones at the start of the third quarter and led a 60-yard touchdown drive to get the Patriots on the board. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson scored from seven yards out to make it a 7-7 tie at MetLife Stadium.

Zappe was 6-of-6 for 38 yards, including a pair of third-down conversions to Pop Douglas. He also had a 15-yard strike to Tyquan Thornton and Stevenson picked up a fourth-down conversion.

The Patriots only had to drive 60 yards because Randy Bullock's kickoff went out of bounds. That kind of gift won't help the Giants get a home win on Sunday.