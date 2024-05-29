Bailey Zappe: I've been having fun, everyone has a chance to compete

The Patriots have brought in three new quarterbacks since the end of last season, including third overall pick Drake Maye, and that kind of commitment to adding new blood at the position wouldn't seem to bode well for the lone holdover from 2023.

Bailey Zappe wasn't lamenting his situation when he met with reporters on Wednesday, though. While most people expect Maye and free agent acquisition Jacoby Brissett to be the options as the starter this year, Zappe said he's been enjoying the offseason and feels that he is getting a chance to compete for playing time as well.

"I've been having fun, y'all," Zappe said, via CBS Boston. "They bring in guys every year obviously. They want everybody to compete and that's what they've been telling us this entire time. Everyone is going to get an opportunity to compete."

The Patriots also drafted Joe Milton this year, so Zappe's best hope for being on a 53-man roster come September may be for an injury to create an opportunity somewhere other than New England.