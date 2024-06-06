Here’s how Bailey Zappe has handled Patriots’ massive QB shake-up

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe is handling the quarterback competition like a true professional, according to quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney.

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for the quarterback, who started for the Patriots mid-season in 2023. He went 2-3 over the final five games of the season, as quarterback Mac Jones looked on from the bench.

Now, he is entering an even tougher quarterback competition with veteran Jacoby Brissett, as well as rookies Drake Maye and Joe Milton III also in the mix.

He received praise from quarterbacks coach T. C. McCartney earlier this week.

“He’s a pro’s pro. This is the NFL,” said McCartney, via NESN.com’s Keagan Stiefel. “He’s started games. He’s won games. He beat us when I was in Cleveland, so I have a ton of respect for Bailey. He’s a pro’s pro, comes to work and does whatever is asked. He’s been good so far.”

It has been a roller coaster for Zappe over the past couple of years. He went from being a backup to getting thrown into the fire as a fringe starting quarterback—to now being thrown into competition with a highly-touted veteran and two promising rookies.

It hasn’t exactly been the easiest of paths, but Zappe has never been afraid of going out there and competing, regardless of the circumstances.

