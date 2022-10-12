Bailey Zappe era over? Mac Jones reportedly has ‘decent’ chance to start vs Browns

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a shot to play this week, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Jones has been out since New England’s game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. Bailey Zappe has filled in at the quarterback position and put together a strong performance against the Detroit Lions last week. He went 17-of-21 on the afternoon, throwing for 188 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

It appears as though Jones may be ready to play in the near future, per Fowler. With an easier part of the schedule coming up for New England, this could be a good opportunity for Jones to get back into the swing of things.

Fowler wrote:

“One source classified his chances as “decent” but much depends on how the week of practice goes, and doctors will likely be involved in the decision. I’m told Jones has progressed each week and even made last week’s decision to go with Bailey Zappe interesting. Jones is dealing with a high ankle sprain but appears to have avoided long-term issues or the need for immediate surgery. If Jones is healthy, I expect him to be the quarterback, even though the Zappe Hour is a great story that might not last long.”

New England is set to take on the Browns on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, as the Patriots look to win their second game in a row.

List

3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire