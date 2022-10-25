The Patriots trailed 10-0 until Bailey Zappe entered the game. They now lead 14-10, scoring two touchdowns in only 3:39.

After Zappe threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers, it didn’t take long for the Patriots to get the ball back.

Justin Fields threw an interception on a ball that was tipped by Matthew Judon and picked by Myles Bryant. Bryant returned it 11 yards to midfield.

On the Patriots’ first play from scrimmage after that, Zappe threw a 43-yard pass to DeVante Parker, who took the ball away from Jaylon Johnson. Rhamondre Stevenson then had a 3-yard run to set up his 4-yard touchdown run.

Zappe has completed all four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Bailey Zappe’s 43-yard pass sets up a touchdown, giving Patriots the lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk