Bailey Rupp notches double hat trick in Jacks' season-opening blowout over EGF

Nov. 11—EAST GRAND FORKS — Bailey Rupp is really good at hockey.

The Bemidji High School freshman showed just how good she is on Saturday in the Lumberjacks' season-opening 8-1 win over East Grand Forks. It was a game where Rupp netted not one, but two hat tricks.

Rupp scored once in the first period, thrice in the second and twice in the third. Megan Berg added a goal and four assists, while Naomi Johnson picked up two assists. MaKenna Dreher also had an assist on Saturday.

Payton Weidemann made 15 saves in goal for BHS, while Britlyn Rasmussen stopped 33 of the 41 shots she faced for EGF.

Bemidji 8, East Grand Forks 1

BHS 1 5 2 — 8

EGF 1 0 0 — 1

First period — BHS GOAL: Rupp (unassisted) 1:29; EGF GOAL: Plante (Schultz) 16:57.

Second period — BHS GOAL: Rupp (unassisted) 0:24; BHS GOAL: Rupp (Berg) 5:15; BHS GOAL: Dreher (unassisted) 10:11; BHS GOAL: Rupp (Johnson) PP, 11:21; BHS GOAL: Rupp (Berg) 14:37.

Third period — BHS GOAL: Rupp (Johnson, Berg) 7:09; BHS GOAL: Rupp (Berg) 8:30.

Saves — Weidemann (BHS) 15; Rasmussen (EGF) 33.