Bailey made MLB history with incredible performance in Giants' win

As if Patrick Bailey's big night in the Giants' 3-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at Oracle Park couldn't get any better.

With runners on second and third with no outs in a scoreless ninth-inning tie, Bailey ended the game with one swing of the bat, crushing a three-run, walk-off home run into the arcade in right field.

Bailey made history with the walk-off blast, becoming the first catcher in MLB history to turn a double play, catch a shutout and hit a walk-off home run in the same game, according to OptaSTATS on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Patrick Bailey of the @SFGiants is the first catcher in MLB history to turn a double play, catch a shutout and hit a walkoff HR all in the same game. pic.twitter.com/tu18cjHPeW — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) April 27, 2024

The Giants' pitching staff dominated the Pirates on Friday, beginning with starting pitcher Kyle Harrison (ND, 6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K) followed by Ryan Walker, Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval for the final three frames.

The double play Bailey turned came at a critical time and allowed Doval to escape a ninth-inning jam that eventually set the Giants up for a walk-off opportunity in the bottom half of the inning.

Just how Camilo Doval planned it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ki318RNBor — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 27, 2024

Bailey is off to a hot start in his second MLB season, batting .297/.365/.516 with three home runs, 10 RBI and a very impressive 151 OPS+ in 75 plate appearances.

And the Giants needed every bit of his special performance on Friday night to beat the Pirates.

