Bailey Falter gets revenge over his former team as Phillies defensive miscues pile up
The Phillies debuted their new city connect uniforms, but it wasn't the debut they wanted. Defensive issues throughout and hitting with RISP come back to hurt the Phils, while Bailey Falter, in his first start against his former team, kept the Phillies lineup in check through five innings.
