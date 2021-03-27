Max Verstappen saves best for last, taking thrilling Bahrain GP pole for Red Bull

Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 27, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Dan Istitene - Formula 1

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to pole position for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix following an exhilarating qualifying session.

Red Bull's Verstappen delivered a supreme final lap to see off seven-time world champion Hamilton by almost four tenths of a second with his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas third.

The Dutchman's performance confirms his status as a genuine title contender to Hamilton and raises the prospect of a scintillating championship battle.

"Finally," said Verstappen. "That lap was good."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner congratulated his star driver over the radio, saying: "Well done, Max that is the perfect start to the season."

Red Bull arrived here confident following an encouraging pre-season test, and Verstappen finished 0.388 seconds ahead of Hamilton, who had no answer to the flying Dutchman.

Charles Leclerc finished fourth for Ferrari ahead of AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly and the McLaren duo of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

"The whole week the car has been working well, and it is really enjoyable to drive," said Verstappen, who headed into qualifying with a practice clean sweep under his belt.

"It worked out perfectly so we are very happy with pole position.

"My fist lap in Q3 wasn't amazing. Luckily, where it mattered we could perform. I am just looking forward to it. We have a good car so I want a clean start and first lap."

Hamilton said: "Max was so fast in that last lap. I gave it everything I have but unfortunately it wasn't good enough.

"It was the best I could do. We did a good job from testing to here to be closer to the Red Bulls."

Sergio Pérez was hired by Red Bull to replace Alexander Albon and take the fight to Mercedes but the Mexican finished only 11th here after he failed to progress to Q3.

The former Racing Point driver was sent out on the harder rubber by Red Bull to provide him with a stronger race set-up, but – while team-mate Verstappen booked his slot in the shootout for pole – Perez missed out.

The F1 bleep machine was required to hide his disappointment over the team radio.

There was woe for Sebastian Vettel, too. The German headed to the rebranded Aston Martin team in hope of renewed glory following a dismal end to his six-season spell with Ferrari.

But the four-time world champion will line up in his maiden race for the returning British team on the penultimate row.

Vettel, 33, finished a dismal 18th of the 20 runners, an eye-watering eight tenths slower than Lance Stroll in the other Aston Martin.

Indeed, Stroll, the son of Aston Martin owner, Lawrence Stroll, hauled his green machine into Q3, finishing 10th.

One spot behind Vettel will be the son of his boyhood hero, Michael Schumacher. In his first qualifying appearance, Mick Schumacher managed 19th in his uncompetitive Haas, with his rookie team-mate Nikita Mazepin – who spun at the first corner on his final run – bringing up the rear.

British driver George Russell lines up in 15th and continues his unblemished qualifying record against his Williams team-mates, with Nicholas Latifi two spots further back.

Times and positions after Bahrain GP qualifying

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 28.997secs Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:29.385 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:29.586 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:29.678 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:29.809 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:29.927 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:29.974 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Ferrari 1:30.215 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:30.249 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:30.601 Sergio Pérez (Mex) Red Bull 1:30.659 Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:30.708 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:31.203 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:31.238 George Russell (Gbr) Williams 1:33.430 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:31.724 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:31.936 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:32.056 Mick Schumacher (Swi) Haas F1 1:32.449 Nikita Mazepin (Raf) Haas F1 1:33.273

I think the neutral will be pretty happy with that. A long way to go yet but the hopes of a competitive season and a fight between Red Bull and Mercedes – or perhaps more importantly between Verstappen and Hamilton – looks likely. A great qualifying session.

We'll be back tomorrow at about 2.30pm for all the build-up and latest updates ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Christian Horner is speaking to Sky Sports F1

You never really know where you are. You can see it's nip and tuck. The middle session it looked like Mercedes had the advantage on the medium. Maybe Lewis under-delivered on his last lap.

On Verstappen's floor damage in Q1:

He smacked the bottom of the car pretty hard. We've lost a couple of bits of carbon. Maybe he's carrying a tenth's worth of damage. He's handled that incredibly well. He responded very well.

That is also a standout lap from Leclerc

Fourth, only a tenth behind Bottas and six-tenths ahead of his team-mate.

Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc drives during the qualifying session on the eve of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on March 27, 2021

That is a good measure of Ferrari's progress this season. How many times was Leclerc 0.3s behind Hamilton in qualifying last year? Err... not many, if any.

Well, well, well...

Did we expect that? I think possibly. But it's a fairly mixed up grid in many ways. Bottas struggled to get close to Hamilton throughout much of the session today but brought it back to get it to two-tenths. We though it would be close, 0.388s is not all that close, is it?

That said, the second Red Bull car isn't even in the top 10... again.

Hamilton on his front row start

Congratulations to Max, he did such a great job. So fast. I gave it everything I had but it wasn't good enough. There is always more but this was the best I could do. I think we did a really good job from testing to come here. I think to be that close, considering we think at testing we were further behind...

Verstappen speaks after his pole position

I mean, of course we already had a great test week – there are no guarantees. The whole week so far the car has been working really well and has been really enjoyable to drive. It all worked out perfectly in qualifying and of course I am very happy with pole position. My first lap in Q3 wasn't amazing, so I knew there was more in it. You have to be careful with not overheating the rear tyres. We have a good car, now we just have to hope we have a good clean start and lap.

Q3 - Provisional classification

VER 1:28.997 HAM +0.388 BOT +0.589 LEC +0.681 GAS +0.812 RIC +0.930 NOR +0.977 SAI +1.218 ALO +1.252 STR +1.604

"Ah, finally mate. That lap was good!"

Verstappen says on the team radio. That is emphatic.

Bottas third, behind Hamilton by a couple of tenths. Leclerc fourth ahead of Gasly. Full order and gaps upcoming.

04:02 PM

MAX VERSTAPPEN TAKES POLE POSITION FOR THE 2021 BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX

THREE PURPLE SECTORS! A SUPERB FLYING LAP! HE DESTROYS HAMILTON'S TIME BY 0.388s!

SAVING THE BEST UNTIL LAST.

That is seriously impressive from Red Bull and the number 33 car.

Q3 - Hamilton now 0.037s ahead of where he needs to be

But will that be enough? Verstappen is going even better!

Bottas goes third...

Hamilton goes onto pole... for now... what does Verstappen do?

04:00 PM

Q3 - Bottas improves in S1

And to go quickest of all. But Hamilton is quicker still! What does Verstappen do? He's just ahead...

Q3 - It's Verstappen vs Hamilton here

So let's see how they do. Everyone else seems irrelevant to be honest, when it comes to pole position.

03:59 PM

Q3 - The big guns out now for their final runs

The decisive runs, most probably. Bottas at the head of the pack here. Hamilton behind.

Two minutes remain. A bit of a traffic jam in the middle sector as the drivers line up their hot laps...

03:58 PM

Q3 - Good lap from Sainz, think on used tyres too

McLaren certainly on used tyres, being 1.9 and two seconds behind respectively.

Lance Stroll on his first hot lap for Aston Martin. Looking okay after one sector, 0.836s down on Verstappen's time after two sectors. This could be sixth? It is. 1.075s, just behind Sainz's time.

03:56 PM

Q3 - Order and gaps after the first runs

Stroll, Leclerc and Alonso yet to set a time.

VER 1:29.526 HAM +0.023 GAS +0.488 BOT +0.690 SAI +1.010 RIC +1.858 NOR +2.073 STR (no time) LEC (no time) ALO (no time)

"That was a ---- lap, just losing the rear a bit," Verstappen says. More time to be found? He might need it.

03:55 PM

Q3 - Verstappen and Hamilton in a class of their own by lap time

Gasly looking the business in the AlphaTauri, though.

03:54 PM

Q3 - Bottas cannot beat Gasly's time, only second behind him...

But Hamilton in the other Mercedes can – and by half a second nearly! Quickest.

But Verstappen is flying... he beats Hamilton's time by 0.023s! Wow. That is close! Nervewracking stuff on both pit walls there!

03:53 PM

Q3 - Ricciardo sets a 1:31.384

Gasly beats it by 1.3s...

What does Norris do? He goes third, miles behind. Used tyres...

03:53 PM

Q3 - Gasly 0.5s up on Ricciardo in S1 alone

That is a lot. Even two-tenths up on Bottas and only a tenth slower than Hamilton, who is fastest of all.

What does Verstappen do? Under a tenth behind so far after one sector.

03:51 PM

Q3 - Two McLarens out front on track

Followed by the two Mercedes and then Sainz and Verstappen.

Here we go... Ricciardo the first man around for McLaren.

03:51 PM

Q3 - 11 minutes remain

Predictions here? I think there will be a tenth in it. So much for Alpine's struggles, then. He's going to out-qualify his team-mate by at least six places today. Bad luck for Ocon but I think old Fernando was holding something back for this session. No wheels on Leclerc's Ferrari yet...

Everyone else, but Alonso and Stroll, is out.

03:49 PM

Q3 begins!

It's the pole position shoot out. 10 drivers left. Who will start the first qualifying session of 2021 season on a high?

03:49 PM

Decent lap from Giovinazzi there, too

Half a second quicker than team-mate Raikkonen. The fight for pole now looks to be between Hamilton and Verstappen. Bottas has been nowhere.

03:46 PM

Big standout in that session

Is Gasly making it through in eighth with a lap on the medium tyres. The pace on the AlphaTauri is real, at least over one lap, it seems.

Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 27, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain

03:43 PM

Q2 - Perez on the team radio

We only hear two bleeps, however. He is a bit disappointed, shall we say. Didn't get his lap done on the first run and it wasn't great on the second run. Should really have gone on the softs, much like Tsunoda for AlphaTauri.

03:43 PM

Q2 ends - Sainz quickest ahead of team-mate Leclerc

Here's the order...

SAI (Soft tyres) LEC +0.001 S HAM +0.076 (Medium tyres) NOR +0.090 S BOT +0.177 M RIC +0.213 S VER +0.309 M GAS +0.504 M ALO +0.586 S STR +0.615 S

OUT: PER +0.650 GIO +0.699 TSU +1.194 RAI +1.229 RUS +3.421

03:42 PM

Q2 - Perez in danger here...

Norris goes fourth to knock Pérez out! Woah. A penny for Alexander Albon's thoughts there...

03:41 PM

Q2 - Gasly 0.051s up after the first sector

Though he was mighty quick in S1 on his first run. No mistakes here. He's two-tenths down after the first two sectors, where does he end up? He moves to third... ahead of Bottas... until Bottas improves to go second. Hamilton is flying...

Perez only fifth... this is going to be a chaotic end. Who is in danger? Stroll goes fifth. Tsunoda will be out...

Leclerc goes quickest on the softs! And then Sainz beats him by 0.001s. Alonso is through!

03:39 PM

Q2 - Cars lining up their final hot laps

Norris has gone out on a set of softs, so thinks his previous time is not quick enough to get through. Gasly and Tsunoda are out on the mediums again, though, which is confident behaviour. I like it.

Two minutes remain.

03:38 PM

Q2 - Pérez out there on a set of mediums again

So thinks he will have the time to get through on those and start on them. He has just left the pits. Russell sets his first time of the session, a 1:33.430. Think 15th is a good result for him in this Williams, which does not look great.

03:35 PM

Q2 - Ricciardo also has his lap deleted

So he is also to set a time.Likewise, Russell, though he has yet to even leave the garage in this session.

Here's the current order:

HAM VER +0.233 BOT +0.474 NOR +0.679 SAI +0.776 ALO +0.846 LEC +0.967 GAS +1.058 TSU +1.242 STR +1.962

ELIMINATION ZONE: GIO +2.296 RAI +2.310 RIC (no time) PER (no time) RUS (no time)

Six minutes remain.

03:33 PM

Q2 - What does Pérez do?

On the mediums, he goes fourth, a couple of tenths behind Bottas, but he will get his lap deleted for running over the track limits at turn four.

Gasly is on a good lap, though only good enough to go ninth on the mediums. Tsunoda slots in behind him in 10th. Think we will see AlphaTauri and McLaren go back to the softs.

03:32 PM

Q2 - Bottas sets a 1:30.559

Verstappen goes 0.241s quicker and then Hamilton beats that by 0.233s himself... interesting.

Norris, on the mediums, is six-tenths behind Hamilton's time by only a couple behind Bottas. Sainz, on the softs is seven-tenths behind...

03:31 PM

Q2 - Bottas and Verstappen will be the first drivers to set times

Bottas is the quickest man in the first sector, though not by a great deal. Middle and final sector are the crucial ones. Verstappen ahead after two sectors now...

03:30 PM

Q2 - The mid-evening rush hour resumes

Both Red Bulls, Mercedes and McLarens all out on the mediums. Oh, and Gasly and Tsunoda, too. Everyone else out on the soft tyres. Those who make it through into Q3 will have to start on the tyres they set their fastest lap on in this session. Will be interesting to see if McLaren and AlphaTauri – and perhaps Bottas and Pérez, judging by what we have seen so far – will be able to get through on those.

03:27 PM

Q2 begins!

We're into the meaty bit now. Wonder if that floor damage, minor though it looked, will affect Verstappen's car much.

03:26 PM

Sainz stopped on track at the end of the session

He got the car moving again and made it back to the pits.

03:25 PM

The stewards are going to look at some of those lap times

The ones that were set when the yellow flag was out for Mazepin's spin. No idea what that will do to the order or who will be affected. Carlos Sainz only just made it through.

03:22 PM

Q1 - Classifciation

VER TSU HAM LEC RIC GAS ALO NOR GIO PER BOT STR RUS RAI SAI

OUT: OCO LAT VET MSC MAZ

03:21 PM

Q1 - Session ending

Latifi, Ocon, Vettel, Schumacher and Mazepin all in danger...

Vettel finishes his hot lap but it is not so hot. He stays 18th. I think he would have had to have backed off. He is out, anyway.

Ocon doesn't get through! That's a bad one. Russell gets through, perhaps with a bit of help from Mazepin's spin. I think the yellow flags cost Ocon as well. Unlucky.

03:20 PM

Q1 - Final runs underway

Russell improves. Can he get out of the bottom five? Probably – but will he stay there if he does?His lap looks tidy and he goes seventh quickest. Massive track improvement here.

YELLOW FLAGS again and Mazepin has spun at turn one. I wonder if that has compromised anybody's hot laps...?

Vettel currently 17th and I think he would have had to back off, he has only just started his lap...

Mazepin gets it going...

03:18 PM

Q1 - Two minutes remain

17 cars on track for another run – both AlphaTauri cars and Verstappen stay in. Hamilton is out on a used set of soft tyres. Wouldn't want to predict who is going to drop out other than both Williams and Haas cars.

03:15 PM

Q1 - It's all pretty close once you get past the top four

Gasly in fourth, Tsunoda in second. Could the AlphaTauri be a midfield leader? Surely not...

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda leaves the garage during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 27, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain

03:14 PM

Q1 - Max Verstappen loses a bit of his floor

He runs wide over the exit kerbs on turn two and thre – not sure if that was on his in lap, I doubt it, would be odd if so. Not ideal. Not ideal at all.

03:13 PM

Q1 - Order with 6 mins remaining

VER 1:30.499 TSU +0.108 HAM +0.118 GAS +0.349 PER +0.666 BOT +0.701 SAI +1.154 RIC +1.154 LEC +1.183 NOR +1.255 STR +1.304 ALO +1.318 VET +1.557 RAI +1.680 GIO +1.871

ELIMINATION ZONE: OCO +1.888 LAT +2.011 RUS +2.090 MAZ +2.774 MSC +3.362

03:12 PM

Q1 - Verstappen on a good lap

Can he beat Hamilton? Yes! By 0.118s. Close.

And Yuki Tsunoda goes second! Quicker than Hamilton! Woaaaaaah. He won't end the day there but that is one hell of a marker.

03:11 PM

Q1 - Hamilton goes quickest

By a whole half a second ahead of his team-mate, a 1:30.617. Sainz third, a second behind. Pérez bumps up to second but still a whole half a second behind.

Verstappen is just a tenth or so up after two sectors here...

03:10 PM

Q1 - Hamilton sets the fatest first sector of the day

As Norris crosses the line with a 1:31.754 to go quickest of the two to set a time. Leclerc beats that by a tenth in the Ferrari, and then Sainz nips ahead by not very much at all.

How is Hamilton going? Very well indeed...

03:09 PM

Q1 - 11 minutes remain

Yet only one driver to set a lap time. Schumacher. The slow laps have been quite slow this weekend, so there should be time and space enough for them to back off as much as they need.

Lando Norris will be the second man to set a timed lap. Followed by Leclerc and Sainz and then Russell. Bottas and Hamilton just starting their hot laps.

03:07 PM

Q1 - Here we go, a host of cars come out of the pits

The usual Q1 traffic jam, a free track for the first six minutes of the session and then we will get a bunch of drivers moaning about traffic. Plenty of drivers on track now including both Mercedes, both Ferraris... well, pretty much everyone now, actually.

03:06 PM

Q1 - It's all pretty tight after the first sector for these four

Russell aborts his lap, however, on the soft tyres. A little odd, that one.

Yellow flag and Nikita Mazepin goes around backwards at turn 13. Not the first time he has spun this weekend. Not sure if it affected his team-mate's lap. Mick Schumacher is the only one to set a proper lap time from the four that went out. He's top with a 1:33.861, for what it's worth.

03:03 PM

Q1 - Russell lining up his hot lap

Wonder how much the Williams can do in his hands this season. Last year's pole time here, for reference, was a 1:27.264 from Lewis Hamilton. I think we could be about five or six-tenths off that today.

03:02 PM

Q1 - 17 minutes remain

The four backmarkers out at the moment only: Latifi, Russell (Williams) and Schumacher, Mazepin (Haas).

03:00 PM

GREEN LIGHT - Q1 IS GO

The 2021 F1 season is under way!

We are nearly ready to go

I'm excited.

Predictions for those going out in Q1?

Think it is going to be clearly Haas, Williams and then one other driver from another team. Last year it was often Alfa Romeo but they look to have made a step forward so far, so that they are not in as much danger. I think it could be Vettel. He is a four-time champion but with, strangely, a lot to prove and a reputation to save.

02:53 PM

Think the biggest unknowns going into qualifying, aside from Red Bull vs Mercedes

Where are Alpine?

Are Aston Martin struggling as much as it seems?

Can Ferrari make the leap forward to lead the midfield...?

...or will McLaren be best-of-the-rest?

Are AlphaTauri as quick as they look?

We are not far from finding out.

02:50 PM

Speaking of Alonso...

I spoke with him in Autumn last year where he talked about his return to F1, his activities in his two years' off and the yearning he has to race these cars and his ambitions for 2021 – and indeed 2022, when the regulations change. Read the full article here.

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Alpine F1 Team arrives at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, 27 March 2021. The 2021 Bahrain Formula One race will take place on 28 March 2021

The Alpine is not looking that great so far, it will be a shame if Alonso struggles to get himself out of the first part of qualifying...

02:44 PM

Some new faces on the grid this year...

...as well as a returning "old" face, with double world champion Fernando Alonso. Haas have gone for a double rookie line-up with Mick Schumacher (more on him here) and Nikita Mazepin. Yuki Tsunoda looks an exciting prospect for AlphaTauri. Mick Schumacher will be racing against a few drivers who were on track with his father. The Haas car will struggle to get off the bottom of the standings this season but that is not to say young Mick – who just turned 22 on Monday – cannot impress.

02:32 PM

Could this be Lewis Hamilton's last season?

If the Mercedes isn't there to offer him a shot at an eighth title, or if he does not claim it, you wonder. He has just a one-year contract, which does not even take him to committing to the era of the new regulations. It's difficult to think that he would not want a go in those, however. But Oliver Brown takes a deeper look.

Hamilton has stopped short of saying as much publicly, arguing this week that he was “fully committed to this sport”, and that the next eight months would clarify whether he was ready to retire. But at 36, he gives every impression of a man hedging his bets. His talks with Mercedes about a renewal took so long to bear fruit that for 39 days of the off-season, he was technically unemployed. After spending time with him filming for Sky, commentator and former driver Martin Brundle suggested Hamilton was "grumpy" at how negotiations had played out.

Read the full piece here.

02:27 PM

Lewis Hamilton is very thankful

But hang on, the W12s have not delivered anything yet...

I'm so grateful for all the work this team has put into this car. It's down to each and every team member and all those back at the factory to see that both of these #W12's go out and deliver each race weekend. Honoured to be a part of this team 🙌🏾 #WeWinAndLoseTogether

02:25 PM

There has been a lot of talk about Mercedes "sandbagging"

That is to say they are holding something back. I think they are holding something back, but it is probably only a small amount. Probably a small amount that will put them clear of the midfield and up with Red Bull. But ahead of them? I am not quite so sure. And who is to say that Red Bull are no holding something back themselves?

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 27, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain

In any case, the car has been a handful and that is not something that Mercedes are going to engineer for entertainment's sake. Don't be too surprised if Hamilton gets pole position. Though if he does it by half-a-second then maybe...

02:17 PM

Good chance to refresh yourself with the Bahrain International Circuit with this onboard video

Mind you, we were here for testing two weeks ago and had two races at variations of this circuit at the end of last season, too.

Take it away, Checo.

Take a flying lap around the Bahrain International Circuit with @SChecoPerez 🚀🇧🇭 #ChargeOn

02:11 PM

Digging a bit deeper into what we think might happen

Our team of F1 writers put pen on paper to what we think might happen in 2021. Who are we tipping for each title? Who will be the breakthrough star of the year? Who is under the most pressure? Find out what we think here.

Illustration of the Red Bull, Alpine and Williams cars

02:02 PM

Team-by-team guide: driver line-up, hopes, expectations and realities for the new season

How are the teams shaping up ahead of the new season? After pre-season testing finished, we went through each of the 10 teams and assessed what they might hope for from this year and also what they are more likely to get.

Are Mercedes in trouble? Are Aston Martin the real deal? Read the full article here.

01:53 PM

Times and positions from third and final practice

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 30.577secs Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:31.316 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri 1:31.583 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:31.855 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:31.908 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Ferrari 1:32.108 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo 1:32.224 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:32.423 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:32.431 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:32.477 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:32.482 Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita) Alfa Romeo 1:32.500 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) AlphaTauri 1:32.709 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:32.755 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:32.820 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:32.860 George Russell (Gbr) Williams 1:33.323 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:33.422 Nikita Mazepin (RAF) Haas F1 1:33.622 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:33.959

01:43 PM

Good afternoon F1 fans

It is (finally!) nearly time for the 2021 F1 season to have its first meaningful running. Yes, testing and practice is all well and good but today the competitive action starts with qualifying. No more keeping your cards close to your chest or failing to show your hand – this is it, an hour to lay it all on the table.

After testing it seemed like Red Bull looked the quickest team. The RB16B looked planted throughout all 15 corners of the Bahrain track whilst the Mercedes W12 had a number of issues, notably with its rear end. Friday's practice seemed to confirm this, although Mercedes did look a little better throughout the lap and it was difficult to say which team was quicker on balance.

After that running, defending champion Lewis Hamilton and team-mate Valtteri Bottas were hardly effusive in their praise for the W12's performance compared to the Red Bull, Bottas saying his car was "undriveable" at one point during a long run simulation. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, however, seemed quietly confident after the session.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the third free practice at the Formula One Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Saturday, March 27, 2021. The Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday

Saturday's final practice kept this trend going, although how useful a guide the running is is questionable. High temperature and daylight compared to the lights being on and much cooler track temperatures that we will get in qualifying. Still, Max Verstappen emerged on top for the third successive practice session, a whole seven-tenths quicker than his closest rival, Hamilton. Will he be able to maintain that in qualifying?

Aside from the battle at the front, the rest of the midfield looks like it has closed up. And it was already incredibly tight last year. McLaren and AlphaTauri look to be very handy, though Alpine and Aston Martin look in at little bit of trouble at this early stage.

At the back, it looks like it's Alfa Romeo ahead of Williams and then Haas, who appear to be in store for a very long season indeed.

Qualifying kicks off at 3pm GMT, and we will be here for all the build-up, live updates and reaction from what should be a fascinating session. We shall soon find out if everything is quite as it seems. Who is going to be happy with their winter's work and who has more work to do throughout this 23-race long season.