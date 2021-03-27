Max Verstappen saves best for last, taking thrilling Bahrain GP pole for Red Bull
Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to pole position for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix following an exhilarating qualifying session.
Red Bull's Verstappen delivered a supreme final lap to see off seven-time world champion Hamilton by almost four tenths of a second with his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas third.
The Dutchman's performance confirms his status as a genuine title contender to Hamilton and raises the prospect of a scintillating championship battle.
"Finally," said Verstappen. "That lap was good."
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner congratulated his star driver over the radio, saying: "Well done, Max that is the perfect start to the season."
Red Bull arrived here confident following an encouraging pre-season test, and Verstappen finished 0.388 seconds ahead of Hamilton, who had no answer to the flying Dutchman.
He's been unstoppable so far on our opening race weekend of 2021 👏
And @Max33Verstappen was too quick for the rest in Saturday's race for pole 🚀#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1
— Formula 1 (@F1) March 27, 2021
Charles Leclerc finished fourth for Ferrari ahead of AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly and the McLaren duo of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.
"The whole week the car has been working well, and it is really enjoyable to drive," said Verstappen, who headed into qualifying with a practice clean sweep under his belt.
"It worked out perfectly so we are very happy with pole position.
"My fist lap in Q3 wasn't amazing. Luckily, where it mattered we could perform. I am just looking forward to it. We have a good car so I want a clean start and first lap."
Hamilton said: "Max was so fast in that last lap. I gave it everything I have but unfortunately it wasn't good enough.
"It was the best I could do. We did a good job from testing to here to be closer to the Red Bulls."
Sergio Pérez was hired by Red Bull to replace Alexander Albon and take the fight to Mercedes but the Mexican finished only 11th here after he failed to progress to Q3.
The former Racing Point driver was sent out on the harder rubber by Red Bull to provide him with a stronger race set-up, but – while team-mate Verstappen booked his slot in the shootout for pole – Perez missed out.
The F1 bleep machine was required to hide his disappointment over the team radio.
There was woe for Sebastian Vettel, too. The German headed to the rebranded Aston Martin team in hope of renewed glory following a dismal end to his six-season spell with Ferrari.
But the four-time world champion will line up in his maiden race for the returning British team on the penultimate row.
Vettel, 33, finished a dismal 18th of the 20 runners, an eye-watering eight tenths slower than Lance Stroll in the other Aston Martin.
Indeed, Stroll, the son of Aston Martin owner, Lawrence Stroll, hauled his green machine into Q3, finishing 10th.
One spot behind Vettel will be the son of his boyhood hero, Michael Schumacher. In his first qualifying appearance, Mick Schumacher managed 19th in his uncompetitive Haas, with his rookie team-mate Nikita Mazepin – who spun at the first corner on his final run – bringing up the rear.
British driver George Russell lines up in 15th and continues his unblemished qualifying record against his Williams team-mates, with Nicholas Latifi two spots further back.
Times and positions after Bahrain GP qualifying
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 28.997secs
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:29.385
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:29.586
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:29.678
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:29.809
Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:29.927
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:29.974
Carlos Sainz (Spa) Ferrari 1:30.215
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:30.249
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:30.601
Sergio Pérez (Mex) Red Bull 1:30.659
Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:30.708
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:31.203
Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:31.238
George Russell (Gbr) Williams 1:33.430
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:31.724
Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:31.936
Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:32.056
Mick Schumacher (Swi) Haas F1 1:32.449
Nikita Mazepin (Raf) Haas F1 1:33.273
04:31 PM
That is it from me today
I think the neutral will be pretty happy with that. A long way to go yet but the hopes of a competitive season and a fight between Red Bull and Mercedes – or perhaps more importantly between Verstappen and Hamilton – looks likely. A great qualifying session.
We'll be back tomorrow at about 2.30pm for all the build-up and latest updates ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
04:20 PM
Christian Horner is speaking to Sky Sports F1
You never really know where you are. You can see it's nip and tuck. The middle session it looked like Mercedes had the advantage on the medium. Maybe Lewis under-delivered on his last lap.
On Verstappen's floor damage in Q1:
He smacked the bottom of the car pretty hard. We've lost a couple of bits of carbon. Maybe he's carrying a tenth's worth of damage. He's handled that incredibly well. He responded very well.
04:15 PM
That is also a standout lap from Leclerc
Fourth, only a tenth behind Bottas and six-tenths ahead of his team-mate.
That is a good measure of Ferrari's progress this season. How many times was Leclerc 0.3s behind Hamilton in qualifying last year? Err... not many, if any.
04:12 PM
Well, well, well...
Did we expect that? I think possibly. But it's a fairly mixed up grid in many ways. Bottas struggled to get close to Hamilton throughout much of the session today but brought it back to get it to two-tenths. We though it would be close, 0.388s is not all that close, is it?
That said, the second Red Bull car isn't even in the top 10... again.
04:09 PM
Hamilton on his front row start
Congratulations to Max, he did such a great job. So fast. I gave it everything I had but it wasn't good enough. There is always more but this was the best I could do. I think we did a really good job from testing to come here. I think to be that close, considering we think at testing we were further behind...
04:08 PM
Verstappen speaks after his pole position
I mean, of course we already had a great test week – there are no guarantees. The whole week so far the car has been working really well and has been really enjoyable to drive. It all worked out perfectly in qualifying and of course I am very happy with pole position. My first lap in Q3 wasn't amazing, so I knew there was more in it. You have to be careful with not overheating the rear tyres. We have a good car, now we just have to hope we have a good clean start and lap.
04:04 PM
Q3 - Provisional classification
VER 1:28.997
HAM +0.388
BOT +0.589
LEC +0.681
GAS +0.812
RIC +0.930
NOR +0.977
SAI +1.218
ALO +1.252
STR +1.604
04:03 PM
"Ah, finally mate. That lap was good!"
Verstappen says on the team radio. That is emphatic.
Bottas third, behind Hamilton by a couple of tenths. Leclerc fourth ahead of Gasly. Full order and gaps upcoming.
04:02 PM
MAX VERSTAPPEN TAKES POLE POSITION FOR THE 2021 BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX
THREE PURPLE SECTORS! A SUPERB FLYING LAP! HE DESTROYS HAMILTON'S TIME BY 0.388s!
SAVING THE BEST UNTIL LAST.
That is seriously impressive from Red Bull and the number 33 car.
04:01 PM
Q3 - Hamilton now 0.037s ahead of where he needs to be
But will that be enough? Verstappen is going even better!
Bottas goes third...
Hamilton goes onto pole... for now... what does Verstappen do?
04:00 PM
Q3 - Bottas improves in S1
And to go quickest of all. But Hamilton is quicker still! What does Verstappen do? He's just ahead...
03:59 PM
Q3 - It's Verstappen vs Hamilton here
So let's see how they do. Everyone else seems irrelevant to be honest, when it comes to pole position.
03:59 PM
Q3 - The big guns out now for their final runs
The decisive runs, most probably. Bottas at the head of the pack here. Hamilton behind.
Two minutes remain. A bit of a traffic jam in the middle sector as the drivers line up their hot laps...
03:58 PM
Q3 - Good lap from Sainz, think on used tyres too
McLaren certainly on used tyres, being 1.9 and two seconds behind respectively.
Lance Stroll on his first hot lap for Aston Martin. Looking okay after one sector, 0.836s down on Verstappen's time after two sectors. This could be sixth? It is. 1.075s, just behind Sainz's time.
03:56 PM
Q3 - Order and gaps after the first runs
Stroll, Leclerc and Alonso yet to set a time.
VER 1:29.526
HAM +0.023
GAS +0.488
BOT +0.690
SAI +1.010
RIC +1.858
NOR +2.073
STR (no time)
LEC (no time)
ALO (no time)
"That was a ---- lap, just losing the rear a bit," Verstappen says. More time to be found? He might need it.
03:55 PM
Q3 - Verstappen and Hamilton in a class of their own by lap time
Gasly looking the business in the AlphaTauri, though.
03:54 PM
Q3 - Bottas cannot beat Gasly's time, only second behind him...
But Hamilton in the other Mercedes can – and by half a second nearly! Quickest.
But Verstappen is flying... he beats Hamilton's time by 0.023s! Wow. That is close! Nervewracking stuff on both pit walls there!
03:53 PM
Q3 - Ricciardo sets a 1:31.384
Gasly beats it by 1.3s...
What does Norris do? He goes third, miles behind. Used tyres...
03:53 PM
Q3 - Gasly 0.5s up on Ricciardo in S1 alone
That is a lot. Even two-tenths up on Bottas and only a tenth slower than Hamilton, who is fastest of all.
What does Verstappen do? Under a tenth behind so far after one sector.
03:51 PM
Q3 - Two McLarens out front on track
Followed by the two Mercedes and then Sainz and Verstappen.
Here we go... Ricciardo the first man around for McLaren.
03:51 PM
Q3 - 11 minutes remain
Predictions here? I think there will be a tenth in it. So much for Alpine's struggles, then. He's going to out-qualify his team-mate by at least six places today. Bad luck for Ocon but I think old Fernando was holding something back for this session. No wheels on Leclerc's Ferrari yet...
Everyone else, but Alonso and Stroll, is out.
03:49 PM
Q3 begins!
It's the pole position shoot out. 10 drivers left. Who will start the first qualifying session of 2021 season on a high?
03:49 PM
Decent lap from Giovinazzi there, too
Half a second quicker than team-mate Raikkonen. The fight for pole now looks to be between Hamilton and Verstappen. Bottas has been nowhere.
03:46 PM
Big standout in that session
Is Gasly making it through in eighth with a lap on the medium tyres. The pace on the AlphaTauri is real, at least over one lap, it seems.
03:43 PM
Q2 - Perez on the team radio
We only hear two bleeps, however. He is a bit disappointed, shall we say. Didn't get his lap done on the first run and it wasn't great on the second run. Should really have gone on the softs, much like Tsunoda for AlphaTauri.
03:43 PM
Q2 ends - Sainz quickest ahead of team-mate Leclerc
Here's the order...
SAI (Soft tyres)
LEC +0.001 S
HAM +0.076 (Medium tyres)
NOR +0.090 S
BOT +0.177 M
RIC +0.213 S
VER +0.309 M
GAS +0.504 M
ALO +0.586 S
STR +0.615 S
OUT:
PER +0.650
GIO +0.699
TSU +1.194
RAI +1.229
RUS +3.421
03:42 PM
Q2 - Perez in danger here...
Norris goes fourth to knock Pérez out! Woah. A penny for Alexander Albon's thoughts there...
03:41 PM
Q2 - Gasly 0.051s up after the first sector
Though he was mighty quick in S1 on his first run. No mistakes here. He's two-tenths down after the first two sectors, where does he end up? He moves to third... ahead of Bottas... until Bottas improves to go second. Hamilton is flying...
Perez only fifth... this is going to be a chaotic end. Who is in danger? Stroll goes fifth. Tsunoda will be out...
Leclerc goes quickest on the softs! And then Sainz beats him by 0.001s. Alonso is through!
03:39 PM
Q2 - Cars lining up their final hot laps
Norris has gone out on a set of softs, so thinks his previous time is not quick enough to get through. Gasly and Tsunoda are out on the mediums again, though, which is confident behaviour. I like it.
Two minutes remain.
03:38 PM
Q2 - Pérez out there on a set of mediums again
So thinks he will have the time to get through on those and start on them. He has just left the pits. Russell sets his first time of the session, a 1:33.430. Think 15th is a good result for him in this Williams, which does not look great.
03:35 PM
Q2 - Ricciardo also has his lap deleted
So he is also to set a time.Likewise, Russell, though he has yet to even leave the garage in this session.
Here's the current order:
HAM
VER +0.233
BOT +0.474
NOR +0.679
SAI +0.776
ALO +0.846
LEC +0.967
GAS +1.058
TSU +1.242
STR +1.962
ELIMINATION ZONE:
GIO +2.296
RAI +2.310
RIC (no time)
PER (no time)
RUS (no time)
Six minutes remain.
03:33 PM
Q2 - What does Pérez do?
On the mediums, he goes fourth, a couple of tenths behind Bottas, but he will get his lap deleted for running over the track limits at turn four.
Gasly is on a good lap, though only good enough to go ninth on the mediums. Tsunoda slots in behind him in 10th. Think we will see AlphaTauri and McLaren go back to the softs.
03:32 PM
Q2 - Bottas sets a 1:30.559
Verstappen goes 0.241s quicker and then Hamilton beats that by 0.233s himself... interesting.
Norris, on the mediums, is six-tenths behind Hamilton's time by only a couple behind Bottas. Sainz, on the softs is seven-tenths behind...
03:31 PM
Q2 - Bottas and Verstappen will be the first drivers to set times
Bottas is the quickest man in the first sector, though not by a great deal. Middle and final sector are the crucial ones. Verstappen ahead after two sectors now...
03:30 PM
Q2 - The mid-evening rush hour resumes
Both Red Bulls, Mercedes and McLarens all out on the mediums. Oh, and Gasly and Tsunoda, too. Everyone else out on the soft tyres. Those who make it through into Q3 will have to start on the tyres they set their fastest lap on in this session. Will be interesting to see if McLaren and AlphaTauri – and perhaps Bottas and Pérez, judging by what we have seen so far – will be able to get through on those.
03:27 PM
Q2 begins!
We're into the meaty bit now. Wonder if that floor damage, minor though it looked, will affect Verstappen's car much.
03:26 PM
Sainz stopped on track at the end of the session
He got the car moving again and made it back to the pits.
03:25 PM
The stewards are going to look at some of those lap times
The ones that were set when the yellow flag was out for Mazepin's spin. No idea what that will do to the order or who will be affected. Carlos Sainz only just made it through.
03:22 PM
Q1 - Classifciation
VER
TSU
HAM
LEC
RIC
GAS
ALO
NOR
GIO
PER
BOT
STR
RUS
RAI
SAI
OUT:
OCO
LAT
VET
MSC
MAZ
03:21 PM
Q1 - Session ending
Latifi, Ocon, Vettel, Schumacher and Mazepin all in danger...
Vettel finishes his hot lap but it is not so hot. He stays 18th. I think he would have had to have backed off. He is out, anyway.
Ocon doesn't get through! That's a bad one. Russell gets through, perhaps with a bit of help from Mazepin's spin. I think the yellow flags cost Ocon as well. Unlucky.
03:20 PM
Q1 - Final runs underway
Russell improves. Can he get out of the bottom five? Probably – but will he stay there if he does?His lap looks tidy and he goes seventh quickest. Massive track improvement here.
YELLOW FLAGS again and Mazepin has spun at turn one. I wonder if that has compromised anybody's hot laps...?
Vettel currently 17th and I think he would have had to back off, he has only just started his lap...
Mazepin gets it going...
03:18 PM
Q1 - Two minutes remain
17 cars on track for another run – both AlphaTauri cars and Verstappen stay in. Hamilton is out on a used set of soft tyres. Wouldn't want to predict who is going to drop out other than both Williams and Haas cars.
03:15 PM
Q1 - It's all pretty close once you get past the top four
Gasly in fourth, Tsunoda in second. Could the AlphaTauri be a midfield leader? Surely not...
03:14 PM
Q1 - Max Verstappen loses a bit of his floor
He runs wide over the exit kerbs on turn two and thre – not sure if that was on his in lap, I doubt it, would be odd if so. Not ideal. Not ideal at all.
03:13 PM
Q1 - Order with 6 mins remaining
VER 1:30.499
TSU +0.108
HAM +0.118
GAS +0.349
PER +0.666
BOT +0.701
SAI +1.154
RIC +1.154
LEC +1.183
NOR +1.255
STR +1.304
ALO +1.318
VET +1.557
RAI +1.680
GIO +1.871
ELIMINATION ZONE:
OCO +1.888
LAT +2.011
RUS +2.090
MAZ +2.774
MSC +3.362
03:12 PM
Q1 - Verstappen on a good lap
Can he beat Hamilton? Yes! By 0.118s. Close.
And Yuki Tsunoda goes second! Quicker than Hamilton! Woaaaaaah. He won't end the day there but that is one hell of a marker.
03:11 PM
Q1 - Hamilton goes quickest
By a whole half a second ahead of his team-mate, a 1:30.617. Sainz third, a second behind. Pérez bumps up to second but still a whole half a second behind.
Verstappen is just a tenth or so up after two sectors here...
03:10 PM
Q1 - Hamilton sets the fatest first sector of the day
As Norris crosses the line with a 1:31.754 to go quickest of the two to set a time. Leclerc beats that by a tenth in the Ferrari, and then Sainz nips ahead by not very much at all.
How is Hamilton going? Very well indeed...
03:09 PM
Q1 - 11 minutes remain
Yet only one driver to set a lap time. Schumacher. The slow laps have been quite slow this weekend, so there should be time and space enough for them to back off as much as they need.
Lando Norris will be the second man to set a timed lap. Followed by Leclerc and Sainz and then Russell. Bottas and Hamilton just starting their hot laps.
03:07 PM
Q1 - Here we go, a host of cars come out of the pits
The usual Q1 traffic jam, a free track for the first six minutes of the session and then we will get a bunch of drivers moaning about traffic. Plenty of drivers on track now including both Mercedes, both Ferraris... well, pretty much everyone now, actually.
03:06 PM
Q1 - It's all pretty tight after the first sector for these four
Russell aborts his lap, however, on the soft tyres. A little odd, that one.
Yellow flag and Nikita Mazepin goes around backwards at turn 13. Not the first time he has spun this weekend. Not sure if it affected his team-mate's lap. Mick Schumacher is the only one to set a proper lap time from the four that went out. He's top with a 1:33.861, for what it's worth.
03:03 PM
Q1 - Russell lining up his hot lap
Wonder how much the Williams can do in his hands this season. Last year's pole time here, for reference, was a 1:27.264 from Lewis Hamilton. I think we could be about five or six-tenths off that today.
03:02 PM
Q1 - 17 minutes remain
The four backmarkers out at the moment only: Latifi, Russell (Williams) and Schumacher, Mazepin (Haas).
03:00 PM
GREEN LIGHT - Q1 IS GO
The 2021 F1 season is under way!
GREEN LIGHT 🟢
The first qualifying session of the 2021 F1 season is GO!
Follow it live 👉 https://t.co/ni5jtR63LI#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/EnUeZU4vzc
— Formula 1 (@F1) March 27, 2021
02:58 PM
We are nearly ready to go
I'm excited.
Lights = ON
Excitement levels = UP
Qualifying is minutes away in Bahrain 🤩#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/VH5XmUMknE
— Formula 1 (@F1) March 27, 2021
02:56 PM
Predictions for those going out in Q1?
Think it is going to be clearly Haas, Williams and then one other driver from another team. Last year it was often Alfa Romeo but they look to have made a step forward so far, so that they are not in as much danger. I think it could be Vettel. He is a four-time champion but with, strangely, a lot to prove and a reputation to save.
02:53 PM
Think the biggest unknowns going into qualifying, aside from Red Bull vs Mercedes
Where are Alpine?
Are Aston Martin struggling as much as it seems?
Can Ferrari make the leap forward to lead the midfield...?
...or will McLaren be best-of-the-rest?
Are AlphaTauri as quick as they look?
We are not far from finding out.
02:50 PM
Speaking of Alonso...
I spoke with him in Autumn last year where he talked about his return to F1, his activities in his two years' off and the yearning he has to race these cars and his ambitions for 2021 – and indeed 2022, when the regulations change. Read the full article here.
The Alpine is not looking that great so far, it will be a shame if Alonso struggles to get himself out of the first part of qualifying...
02:44 PM
Some new faces on the grid this year...
...as well as a returning "old" face, with double world champion Fernando Alonso. Haas have gone for a double rookie line-up with Mick Schumacher (more on him here) and Nikita Mazepin. Yuki Tsunoda looks an exciting prospect for AlphaTauri. Mick Schumacher will be racing against a few drivers who were on track with his father. The Haas car will struggle to get off the bottom of the standings this season but that is not to say young Mick – who just turned 22 on Monday – cannot impress.
02:32 PM
Could this be Lewis Hamilton's last season?
If the Mercedes isn't there to offer him a shot at an eighth title, or if he does not claim it, you wonder. He has just a one-year contract, which does not even take him to committing to the era of the new regulations. It's difficult to think that he would not want a go in those, however. But Oliver Brown takes a deeper look.
Hamilton has stopped short of saying as much publicly, arguing this week that he was “fully committed to this sport”, and that the next eight months would clarify whether he was ready to retire. But at 36, he gives every impression of a man hedging his bets. His talks with Mercedes about a renewal took so long to bear fruit that for 39 days of the off-season, he was technically unemployed. After spending time with him filming for Sky, commentator and former driver Martin Brundle suggested Hamilton was "grumpy" at how negotiations had played out.
02:27 PM
Lewis Hamilton is very thankful
But hang on, the W12s have not delivered anything yet...
I'm so grateful for all the work this team has put into this car. It's down to each and every team member and all those back at the factory to see that both of these #W12's go out and deliver each race weekend. Honoured to be a part of this team 🙌🏾 #WeWinAndLoseTogether
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 27, 2021
02:25 PM
There has been a lot of talk about Mercedes "sandbagging"
That is to say they are holding something back. I think they are holding something back, but it is probably only a small amount. Probably a small amount that will put them clear of the midfield and up with Red Bull. But ahead of them? I am not quite so sure. And who is to say that Red Bull are no holding something back themselves?
In any case, the car has been a handful and that is not something that Mercedes are going to engineer for entertainment's sake. Don't be too surprised if Hamilton gets pole position. Though if he does it by half-a-second then maybe...
02:17 PM
Good chance to refresh yourself with the Bahrain International Circuit with this onboard video
Mind you, we were here for testing two weeks ago and had two races at variations of this circuit at the end of last season, too.
Take it away, Checo.
Take a flying lap around the Bahrain International Circuit with @SChecoPerez 🚀🇧🇭 #ChargeOn
— Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) March 24, 2021
02:11 PM
Digging a bit deeper into what we think might happen
Our team of F1 writers put pen on paper to what we think might happen in 2021. Who are we tipping for each title? Who will be the breakthrough star of the year? Who is under the most pressure? Find out what we think here.
02:02 PM
Team-by-team guide: driver line-up, hopes, expectations and realities for the new season
How are the teams shaping up ahead of the new season? After pre-season testing finished, we went through each of the 10 teams and assessed what they might hope for from this year and also what they are more likely to get.
Are Mercedes in trouble? Are Aston Martin the real deal? Read the full article here.
01:53 PM
Times and positions from third and final practice
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 30.577secs
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:31.316
Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri 1:31.583
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:31.855
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:31.908
Carlos Sainz (Spa) Ferrari 1:32.108
Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo 1:32.224
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:32.423
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:32.431
Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:32.477
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:32.482
Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita) Alfa Romeo 1:32.500
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) AlphaTauri 1:32.709
Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:32.755
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:32.820
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:32.860
George Russell (Gbr) Williams 1:33.323
Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:33.422
Nikita Mazepin (RAF) Haas F1 1:33.622
Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:33.959
01:43 PM
Good afternoon F1 fans
It is (finally!) nearly time for the 2021 F1 season to have its first meaningful running. Yes, testing and practice is all well and good but today the competitive action starts with qualifying. No more keeping your cards close to your chest or failing to show your hand – this is it, an hour to lay it all on the table.
After testing it seemed like Red Bull looked the quickest team. The RB16B looked planted throughout all 15 corners of the Bahrain track whilst the Mercedes W12 had a number of issues, notably with its rear end. Friday's practice seemed to confirm this, although Mercedes did look a little better throughout the lap and it was difficult to say which team was quicker on balance.
After that running, defending champion Lewis Hamilton and team-mate Valtteri Bottas were hardly effusive in their praise for the W12's performance compared to the Red Bull, Bottas saying his car was "undriveable" at one point during a long run simulation. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, however, seemed quietly confident after the session.
Saturday's final practice kept this trend going, although how useful a guide the running is is questionable. High temperature and daylight compared to the lights being on and much cooler track temperatures that we will get in qualifying. Still, Max Verstappen emerged on top for the third successive practice session, a whole seven-tenths quicker than his closest rival, Hamilton. Will he be able to maintain that in qualifying?
Aside from the battle at the front, the rest of the midfield looks like it has closed up. And it was already incredibly tight last year. McLaren and AlphaTauri look to be very handy, though Alpine and Aston Martin look in at little bit of trouble at this early stage.
At the back, it looks like it's Alfa Romeo ahead of Williams and then Haas, who appear to be in store for a very long season indeed.
Qualifying kicks off at 3pm GMT, and we will be here for all the build-up, live updates and reaction from what should be a fascinating session. We shall soon find out if everything is quite as it seems. Who is going to be happy with their winter's work and who has more work to do throughout this 23-race long season.