Bagnaia claims sprint-race double at Italian GP

Defending champion Francesco Bagnaia completed a sprint-race double at the Italian MotoGP on a "difficult weekend" for championship leader Jorge Martin.

Spaniard Martin saw his lead cut from 39 points to 18 after crashing out of Saturday's sprint and finishing third in Sunday's race at Mugello in Tuscany.

Bagnaia's Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini produced a stunning late move to pip Martin to second, while Gresini Racing's Marc Marquez was fourth.

"It's incredible," said Bagnaia, who started fifth on the grid but produced a blistering start to lead after turn one. "It wasn't easy starting from P5, but I had a strategy to go from the outside and it worked perfectly."

Pramac Racing's Martin broke the lap record to qualify for the race in pole position, while Bagnaia was demoted to the second row of the grid for hindering Alex Marquez during qualifying practice.

Yet the Italian powered to the front to dominate Sunday's race on his home circuit and Martin, who looked well set to clinch second place going into the last lap, was passed by Bastianini on the final corner.

"I'm frustrated with myself because I didn't close the line on the last lap and he [Bastianini] overtook me," said Martin. "But overall I'm satisfied with a podium after a difficult weekend."

The season continues at Assen, in the Netherlands, from 28-30 June.