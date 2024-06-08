Bagley-Fosston's Ava Phrakonkham wins three events at Class A state meet

Jun. 7—GRAND FORKS — Ava Phrakonkham said before the Minnesota Class A state track and field meet she would concentrate on what she did between the prelims and finals.

"I had issues in the past with a two-day meet with prelims and finals," she said. "A lot of events like that exhaust me. I'm focusing this week on water and what I'm eating and what I'm doing between prelims and finals."

It worked.

The Bagley-Fosston junior turned in an impressive finals day at state.

Phrakonkham won the 100, 200 and was the anchor on Bagley-Fosston's first-place 4x100 relay team in St. Michael, Minn.

In the 100, Phrakonkham won with a time of :11.80 — the best time in the state of Minnesota this season. Hills-Beaver Creek's Brynn Bakken finished second in :11.97.

In the 200, she won with a time of :24.60. Math and Science Academy's McKaylen Lewis finished second in :24.76.

In the 4x100, she teamed with Claire Klinkhammer, Sienna Friesen and Tessa Manecka to run a time of :48.84. They easily beat out Chatfield, which finished second in :49.36.

Phrakonkham has not yet committed to a college, but said she expects the recruiting process to pick up this summer.

Her state tournament showing won't hurt.

Clearbrook-Gonvick's Allison LaVine won a state title in discus.

LaVine threw it 135 feet, 7 inches Thursday to win the Class A title. Her throw easily beat out second-place Alexis Rathje of St. Croix-Lutheran (128-6).

LaVine had entered the state meet ranked No. 1 according to athletic.net.

Four other area athletes grabbed top-three finishes at the Class A meet.

Fertile-Beltrami's Katrina Hitchen finished second in the 400 with a time of :57.57.

Win-E-Mac's Ryan Kangas finished second in the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 4.75 inches.

West Marshall's Hannah Pederson finished third in the 300 hurdles with a time of :45.48.

Kittson County Central's McKinley Folland took third in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 11.5 inches.