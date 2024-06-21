Baggio attacked and robbed during Italy loss to Spain at Euro 2024

Italy legend Roberto Baggio was attacked and robbed by a group of criminals at his home in Altavilla Vicentina during the Azzurri’s Euro 2024 loss to Spain.

Luciano Spalletti’s side failed to impress in their second outing at the European Championship, falling to la Roja in a tough 1-0 defeat after a Riccardo Calafiori own goal in the 55th minute, leaving the team second in the group with three points.

Baggio attacked

Corriere dello Veneto details how Baggio and his family were at home in Altavilla Vicentina watching Italy’s Euro 2024 clash with Spain when a group of around five armed criminals broke into his house.

The intruders subdued the Azzurri legend and his loved ones, and when he attempted to fight back he suffered a deep wound to his head after being hit with the butt of a gun. Baggio and his family were then locked in a room whilst their house was ransacked.

The criminals cleaned out the 57-year-old’s home, stealing money, personal items, watches and other valuables. Later, he managed to break down the door and call the Carabinieri after the intruders had left.

Baggio was quickly taken to the emergency room of a hospital in Arzignano, where he was treated and received stitches to his head wound. The Carabinieri questioned the family to begin their investigation and collected CCTV footage from the house.