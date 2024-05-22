Bagging share of Statewide walleye challenge’s $20K prize purse can also help the DNR. Here’s how:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A statewide walleye competition to catch the longest fish before the end of June can also help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources better manage the species.

From May 1 to June 30, Angler’s Atlas is challenging people to catch the longest walleye in the state, and a total of $20,000 in prize money is up for grabs.

Prizes vary from awards for overall length, to first 100 to claim a catch, to biweekly prizes anyone can qualify for. The entry fee is $25. You can find details on how to enter on their website.

To log entries, Angler’s Atlas is using the MyCatch app. With it, users can take photos of their catch against a measuring device for contest officials, while the size, species, date and location details can be sent to conservation workers with the DNR.

An added benefit to the app, according to organizers, is that while conservationists can see where you caught your top catch, your fishing spots still stay hidden to everyone else.

DNR experts say the chance to have a new, wide-reaching set of data could be a gamechanger for wildlife management.

“We’re interested to see what new information we can learn from Midwest Walleye Challenge participation,” said Seth Herbst, manager of the DNR Fisheries Division’s Research Section. “The challenge provides a unique opportunity to supplement our survey data and have a better understanding of the status of walleye populations throughout the state. In particular, we are excited to learn whether our walleye stocking efforts are resulting in successful trips for anglers. The more anglers who join this challenge, the better data we’ll have for future management decisions.”

You can find the full rules and prize lists on Anger’s Atlas’ website.

As for more information on the species, the DNR has this webpage on walleye.

