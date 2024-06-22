BAFTA award-winning actor Barry Keoghan to “take centre-stage” in Man United’s new kit promotional campaign

Manchester United and Adidas have reportedly cast BAFTA award-winning actor Barry Keoghan to assume a main role in the club’s new kit promotional campaign.

This is according to The Daily Mail who relay, “United will launch their new strips ahead of the 2024-25 season later this summer and Mail Sport can reveal global star Keoghan will take centre stage in the club’s advertising material.”

“Keoghan won a BAFTA for best actor in a supporting role for his work in The Banshees of Inisherin and was nominated for an Oscar for the same film.”

“The Irishman has also been nominated for two Golden Globe awards – one of them as best actor for his role in Saltburn. But Keoghan’s latest role sees him take centre stage in United’s charm offensive for their new kit.”

The newspaper notes that Keoghan has a second cousin who played for the Red Devils for six years during the 1980s – Frank Stapleton.

Keoghan himself is understood to have pursued a football career before he eventually switched to acting.

This is not the first time United and Adidas have turned to celebrities for advertising purposes. Paul Pogba’s world-record transfer from Juventus to Old Trafford in 2016 was popularised to supporters through a music video with UK rapper Stormzy.

Earlier this year, United released a clothing line in collaboration with legendary band Stone Roses.

Sami Mokbel explains that United’s kit for the 2024/25 campaign will be released later this summer.

Meanwhile, a picture recently emerged on social media of American popstar Sabrina Carpenter seemingly wearing the new goalkeeper kit.

Carpenter showcased her love for the 20-time English champions by posing for a picture in a new black shot-stopper shirt that Andre Onana will be wearing next term.

The excitement around United’s kit is unsurprising. The club boasts one of the most lucrative kit deals with Adidas with their match shirts one of the most purchased in world football.







