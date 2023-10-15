‘Baffling’: Kansas football’s Lance Leipold reacts to 2 moments in Oklahoma State loss

STILLWATER, Oklahoma — Kansas football’s 39-32 loss Saturday on the road against Oklahoma State proved to be another example of how one or two things can make the difference in a game.

In the latest contest for the No. 24 Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2 in Big 12), the pool of moments to choose from is much larger. The nature of a back-and-forth game lends itself to that reality. But two decisions in the fourth quarter by those refereeing the matchup, one call and one no-call, loomed large because they went against Kansas and for Oklahoma State (4-2, 2-1 in Big 12).

Here’s how Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold addressed those instances after the team’s last Big 12 Conference game before its open week:

An unnecessary roughness call for a late hit

Midway through the fourth quarter, there was a play that saw Kansas gain 20 yards on a pass from redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean to junior tight end Trevor Kardell. It took the Jayhawks from midfield to the Oklahoma State 30-yard line. With Bean and company leading 32-30 at the time, it looked like the drive had the momentum to propel them to a game-clinching score.

But an unnecessary roughness call, attributed to junior running back Devin Neal in the postgame statistics changed those thoughts. It pushed Kansas back 15 yards to the Cowboys’ 45-yard line. Following the foul, the drive ended on a failed fourth-down attempt. Oklahoma State took possession and engineered a game-winning drive.

“That Devin hit him after the whistle,” said Leipold, asked what explanation he was given about the unnecessary roughness call. “It’s amazing sometimes what’s really — what’s decided and who called and what’s not. I haven’t seen it enough to comment on that.”

A possible offside call that wasn’t awarded

On the failed fourth-down attempt, on the drive that included the unnecessary roughness call on Neal, Bean fumbled the ball away while getting sacked. That in of itself didn’t mean the fourth-down attempt failed. But the ball was picked up by Kansas junior offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue and Cabeldue wasn’t able to convert the first down after recovering.

Leipold said he thought there was a player who was offside. He called it “baffling.” Oklahoma State junior linebacker Collin Oliver, who was credited with the sack and forced fumble on the play, either got an incredible jump to go make the play or was offside on second look.

“When you talk to the official and it happens on the far side, then it’s a, ‘Well, it’s not mine. It’s his. It’s that.’ It’s, ‘Talk to the official.’ It’s not his call. He goes, ‘Well I didn’t see it,’” Leipold said as he remembered the explanation he was given. “Well the white hat doesn’t make an offside call. So, whatever. I can’t change it and I just got to look at it.”

Leipold added if he’s wrong, he’s not the only person who’ll be wrong about what he thinks happened.

Cowboys sophomore nose tackle Justin Kirkland also looked like he got off to a good jump, and is probably the only other player who could have been offside. But Kirkland also paused before continuing. Oliver never stopped.

