Baffert, trio of contenders chase Derby history

There was a time when Bob Baffert was loosely recognizable in public as someone famous, and even a few knew he was affiliated with horseracing.

That was five Kentucky Derby wins and two Triple Crown winners ago.

"They used to say, 'Hey, you're the horse guy,'" said the affable Baffert, who has three entries in Saturday's Kentucky Derby, all opening with 6-1 odds or better. "Now, they say, 'Hey, there's Baffert.' I guess that's something."

The 66-year-old Baffert hits the ground running at the 145th Kentucky Derby with a chance to further etch his name into horseracing history books.

Baffert horses Justify (2018) and American Pharoah (2015) won the Triple Crown, and Baffert has three other Derby winners. Only one other horseman could boast being a six-time Derby winner. Ben Jones -- known as "Plain Ben" Jones -- won six times in 15 years, among them two Triple Crown winners (Whirlaway, 1941; Citation, 1948).

While admitting he doesn't like to think about history and is zeroed in on Saturday's run for the roses, Baffert couldn't help but nod to the possibility of joining elite company.

"Different era. I don't like to think about things like that because then I get super-jinxed," Baffert said. "I never thought I would be lucky enough to win one Derby, let alone win five. I go into every Derby like this is the first one I've been in, that way I don't lose my focus."

Baffert might not have a Triple Crown threat in the field, but he certainly likes his odds at Churchill Downs. Out of the post draw Tuesday, Omaha Beach was installed as the 4-1 favorite. Baffert's three Grade 1 winners are all 6-1 or better, including Game Winner and Improbable, who have narrow losses to Omaha Beach on their record.

Jockey Mike Smith -- familiar perhaps for riding Justify for Baffert in 2018 -- is atop Omaha Beach on Saturday, when he'll try to be the reason Baffert doesn't attain history. Smith rode Omaha Beach to victory in the Arkansas Derby and turned down a ride on Baffert's Roadster.

The 53-year-old Smith has won seven Triple Crown races, including two victories at the Kentucky Derby.

"It was an extremely tough decision," Smith said. "Probably the hardest one I've ever had to make."

Roadster, the Santa Anita Derby winner, beat Game Winner this year but is still recovering from throat surgery. But Roadster also drew auxiliary post 17, which hasn't produced a winner in 40 starts. However, Baffert quickly pointed out that Justify was the first horse to win the Derby from the No. 2 post since 1882.

In two races in 2019, Game Winner has only those two losses. But in November at Churchill Downs, the horse put Baffert in the winner's circle at the Breeder's Cup.

"I think anyone could win it," Baffert said. "You have to get the trip, and the post is important. Last year we came in with Justify, and he was a man amongst boys, and American Pharoah. This year is different. With them I knew I had the horse and felt like I needed a little luck. Now I've got three nice horses, and there's a lot of parity. It's wide open."

--Field Level Media