Baez's HR in 10th leads Cubs to 2-1 win over Cardinals

  • Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
    1/7

    Cubs Cardinals Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
  • Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) catches for a forced out at home plate against St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
    2/7

    Cubs Cardinals Baseball

    Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) catches for a forced out at home plate against St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
    3/7

    Cubs Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Zach Davies throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
    4/7

    Cubs Cardinals Baseball

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Zach Davies throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) throws to Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
    5/7

    Cubs Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) throws to Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
  • Chicago Cubs manager David Ross (3) has words with umpire Erich Bacchus during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
    6/7

    Cubs Cardinals Baseball

    Chicago Cubs manager David Ross (3) has words with umpire Erich Bacchus during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa hits a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
    7/7

    Cubs Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa hits a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) catches for a forced out at home plate against St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Zach Davies throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) throws to Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross (3) has words with umpire Erich Bacchus during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa hits a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID SOLOMON
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jávier Báez hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to break a scoreless tie and propel the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night.

Báez hit an 0-1 slider from Alex Reyes (2-1) 417 feet onto the center field batter’s eye for his 11th home run of the season. It was just the second earned run allowed by Reyes in 25 innings this season.

“I was sitting on the curveball a few times during Wainwright and I feel like they knew it, so I didn't get that pitch," Báez said, referring to Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. “The guy (Reyes) who throws the hardest is different.”

Craig Kimbrel (1-2) recorded the final four outs to improve Chicago's record to 4-4 in extra inning contests.

“Guys fought to the end,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “It's kind of been the character of this group, continuing to not give up, continuing having their at-bats, and good things happen.”

Wainwright did not earn a decision despite allowing just one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts in eight innings.

“He threw his heart out there for this team,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said about Wainwright. “It hurts him and it hurts everybody in the clubhouse. It was a hard-fought game that didn't go our way."

Zach Davies had three strikeouts in five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks. He was removed for a pinch hitter after throwing 75 pitches.

Nolan Arenado hit a sacrifice fly to lead off the bottom of the 10th on a night St. Louis went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Harrison Bader doubled on a grounder just inside the third-base bag and just out of third baseman David Bote's reach to lead off the fourth inning, but was doubled off second base on Justin Williams’ soft liner to Nico Hoerner. Edmundo Sosa doubled, but was left at second after Lane Thomas walked and Wainwright struck out.

St. Louis loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh when pitcher Ryan Tepera threw wide to first base on Wainwright’s bunt attempt. Tepera got Tommy Edman to ground into a fielder’s choice, Paul Goldschmidt to pop out to catcher Willson Contreras and struck out Arenado on eight pitches to escape trouble.

“We've used him a lot, ridden him hard and gave him a couple days off,” Ross said of Tepera. “To come back out there and be as sharp as he was, that was really impressive and a really nice outing for him getting out of a jam there against some of the better hitters in the National League."

“We had our chance, that's for sure,” Shildt said. “It's a big part of the game and we just weren't able to cash in in that inning or with people in scoring position."

Ross was ejected by plate umpire Erich Bacchus for arguing balls and strikes in the top of the fourth after an 0-1 pitch to Kris Bryant was ruled a strike despite appearing to come in below his knees. It was Ross’ third career ejection as a manager and second this season.

“You know, if you've got a guy who can execute pitches like Wainwright and you're giving him an extra couple inches on balls off the plate, it's going to be a tough night,” Ross said. “I saw that trend early on and felt like I needed to voice my opinion to try and get him on the plate.”

UPON FURTHER REVIEW

Chicago was unsuccessful in its challenge of pinch-hitter Nick Martini being ruled out at first base after grounding to second base to leadoff the sixth inning. First base umpire Tom Hallion’s call was confirmed, dropping the Cubs to 7-6 on challenges this season.

LONG LASTING BATTERY

Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 282nd start as battery mates, tying former New York Yankees Red Ruffing and Bill Dickey for fifth-most all time in major league history.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: INF Matt Duffy remained out of the lineup after having been pulled from Saturday night’s game with lower back tightness.

Cardinals: Placed RHP Miles Mikolas (right forearm tightness) on the 10-day injured list after was removed from his start Saturday night as he was warming up to start the fifth inning. RHP Junior Fernández was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

UP NEXT:

Cubs: RHP Jake Arrieta (4-4, 4.46) gets the start to open a three game series in Pittsburgh. The Pirates have not announced a starting pitcher.

Cardinals: Start LHP Kwang Hyun Kim (1-1, 2.73 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox. Former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa will start former Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn (4-1, 1.55 ERA) in his first game managing against his former team.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Cubs’ Javy Báez: Measuring-stick series not measure of long season

    The Cubs are 8-1 against the NL East-leading Mets, NL Central-leading Cardinals and NL-favorite Dodgers.

  • UFC Fight Night 188 bonuses: Carla Esparza’s dominance leads to extra $50,000

    Carla Esparza earned an extra $50,000 for the second time in her UFC career, this time with pure dominance.

  • Cubs vs. Cardinals Highlights

    Javier Báez lifts Cubs with 2-run homer in 10th

  • Nazem Kadri set to appeal his eight-game suspension

    Could we see him sooner than expected in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

  • Golf-Koepka angry after getting 'dinged' in gallery frenzy

    Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.

  • Sri Lanka: Covid increases China influence in India's backyard

    As India struggles to deal with the virus, China steps in to help its neighbours like Sri Lanka.

  • Tiger Woods hails old rival Phil Mickelson after 'inspirational' USPGA performance

    Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have, to put it mildly, experienced a difficult relationship in the past so perhaps it says everything about the magnitude of the left-hander’s historic win here on Sunday night that Woods was one of the first to send out public congratulations. With his two-shot victory in the US PGA Championship, Mickelson, 50, became the oldest ever winner of the major, smashing Julius Boros’s long-held record by more than two years. Woods, at home in Florida recuperating from traumatic leg injuries sustained in the February car crash, clearly watched the action and was overwhelmed by what he saw. Indeed, he suggested that Mickelson’s first major win in eight years - that finally erased Boro’s 53-year-old record mark - can provide motivation in his own latest comeback. The pair have grown closer over the years, with the duo appearing in two charity matches before and during the pandemic. Woods tweeted:

  • Brooks Koepka wasn't happy with the mob of fans surrounding Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship

    “Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

  • Golf-Only 11 men have more major titles than PGA champion Mickelson

    Phil Mickelson overcame the inevitable march of time to stamp himself firmly in the pantheon of golf greats with his victory at the PGA Championship on Sunday. In becoming the oldest major champion at the age of 50, Mickelson's sixth major title emphatically elevates his status, if ever there was any doubt, as the second-best player of his generation, and one of the best dozen or so of all time. Tiger Woods remains the yardstick by which everyone in the modern era is measured, and it is both a blessing, financially, and a curse, competitively, for Mickelson that they happened to be born just over five years apart.

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet hit historic marks with win at COTA

    Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet both hit heady milestones with a win on Sunday during NASCAR‘s inaugural race on the 3.41-mile, 20-turn road course at The Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. RELATED: Chase Elliott wins at COTA | Official race results Hendrick tied Richard Petty Enterprises for the most team victories in the NASCAR […]

  • NBA roundup: Grizzlies stun top-seeded Jazz to open series

    Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team's home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA's new play-in tournament to qualify.

  • Gymnastics-Biles makes history with Yurchenko double pike, wins title at U.S. Classic

    Biles, who last competed at the 2019 World Championships, had an all-around score of 58.4 points and finished ahead of training partner Jordan Chiles, despite falling off the uneven bars on her final event. For the Yurchenko double pike, Biles sprinted down the runway, did a roundoff onto the takeoff board, followed by a back handspring with a half-twist onto the vault before finishing it with a double somersault in a piked position. "I was just thinking to do it like training, don't try to overdo anything because I have a tendency as soon as I raise my hand to overpower things," Biles told NBC Sports when asked about the vault.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Grizzlies stay hot, stun top-seeded Jazz in playoff opener

    Utah fell short at home playing without All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

  • Kevin Huerter with a deep 3 vs the New York Knicks

    Kevin Huerter (Atlanta Hawks) with a deep 3 vs the New York Knicks, 05/23/2021

  • 'Always sleeping' Shaq roasts Charles Barkley for napping during 76ers-Wizards

    Shaq, caught quite a few times sleeping backstage this season, decided to pass along the call-outs.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton talks tough with Mercedes after Monaco let-down

    Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • Patriots' Cam Newton working with throwing coach to reportedly 'rebuild' certain fundamentals

    The Patriots drafted a quarterback in the first round.

  • Boxing-Fury signs contract for trilogy fight with Wilder

    Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.