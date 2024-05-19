Baez leads Tigers against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit game

Detroit Tigers (23-22, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (21-25, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (0-1, 4.37 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.76 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -140, Tigers +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Javier Baez's four-hit game on Saturday.

Arizona is 11-13 at home and 21-25 overall. The Diamondbacks have an 8-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit is 23-22 overall and 13-9 on the road. The Tigers have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.23.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has nine doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 10-for-44 with two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 RBI for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 10-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .221 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joc Pederson: day-to-day (undisclosed), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (illness), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.