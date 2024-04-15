Bae Junho replaced in South Korea U23's squad

[Getty Images]

Stoke City playmaker Bae Junho has been replaced in the South Korea squad for the U23's Asian Cup which starts this week.

The Potters midfielder had initially been chosen to compete in Qatar, but the club have decided to keep hold of him so that he'll be available to take part in the last three games of the season.

Hwang Sun-Hong's side could qualify for the Paris Olympics should they be successful in this tournament, but they will have to try and do so without Junho.