Badlands all-ages track & field meet draws increased crowd

Jun. 17—DICKINSON — "Age is just a number," and the "'times', they are a-changing," for track and field competitors at the second-annual 2024 Badlands Track and Field meet, which saw the second-annual event run out at the Biesiot Activities Center on Saturday, June 15, and notch a 50% increase in participation with 76 folks involved over about 50 last year. The meet featured ages from pre-teens to those in their 50s and 60s, and served as a way for organizer Jayden Dolechek to not-only stay involved with the discipline but-also to encourage all ages to keep running as long as they can.

"When I finally called it quits in college and still had a passion to run, I just wanted the option to host something like this, and obviously it's awesome to have the junior-high and high-schoolers and college kids to come out — and we want that — but really it's those 19 athletes that we have out here that are above 25 who are what it's all about," said Dolechek, who ran track for Trinity High School and graduated from Dickinson State University in 2022 after being a track athlete there as well. "There are some people out here saying, 'This is my first meet in 28 years,' and that just excites me so much."

While middle-school athletes were out-and-about, getting repetitions in during their summer, off-season, the seasoned athletes who were in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s also were on-hand to keep the blood-pumping and the juices-flowing and flex their muscles a little bit.

Williston native Bryan Eder, 67, who is a cross-country and track coach at Williston Trinity Christian School, graduated from Williston H.S. and ran track for both the Coyotes and Jamestown University in the 1970s and was officially the oldest competitor in the arena, participating in the 60m, 100m and 200m dashes with respective winning times of 13.63, 21.33 and 46.24.

"I enjoy being in shape and I'm a lifelong runner — I've never really stopped since I was 13 years old — and I've been coaching for about 25 years now, and I just like to set a good example for the kids," Eder said. "I'm fit for my age, but slower than molasses, but I just try to set an example for the kids I coach because I end up doing a lot of the same drills that they do and this is fun."

Eder added, "I wish there were a few more old geezers my age to compete against, but I'm just here doing the best I can to see where I'm at."

Two other athletes, Zach Rummel and Thomas Fandrich, are cousins and Richardton natives who teamed up to run the 4x100 meter relay and they are both in their 30s.

"I ran track for Richardton High School in 2009, '10 and '11 and this guy (Fandrich) convinced me to do the 4x100m relay in the 30 to 34 age group," Rummel said. "I'm going to claim it's fun, but I don't know if my body is going to agree tomorrow."

"I graduated in 2004, so it's been 20 years now, "Fandrich said."I ran track and placed in the 100m and the 200m (dashes) back in state and I coach track in Richardton. Some of our other coaches are running the relay and they needed a fourth, so I snuck in and that's kind of why I'm doing it."

He added, "This is my first year and it's awesome to kinda get back to the glory days and realize how out of shape we are."

Meanwhile, Fandrich ran in the 60m and 100m dashes — along with the 4x100m relay — and took home wins in all three. Rummel earned a blue-ribbon in the long-jump in the 30-34 age group along with the team's win in the 4x100.

Hettinger track & field coach Cody Jorgensen was in attendance with his son, Bennett, his daughter, Hettinger Huskies athlete Gracia, and he hadn't run a meet since he graduated in 1998.

"I was super-excited to be here ... so for them to do this I think is great," Cody Jorgenson said. "I didn't know about it last year — otherwise, I would have done it — and I'm just glad to be out here and glad to break a minute."

Bennett, who is a student at North Dakota State University, added that he thought it was great to compete in the same meet with his father and sister. "I loved it, and we've been talking about it forever so I'm glad we got to do it."

Cody and Bennett Jorgenson ran in the 300m hurdles and all three Jorgensons teamed up with Bowman County High School track standout Nathan Dix in the 4x100m and 4x200m relays along with Gracia competing in numerous events to get extra practice.

Cody Jorgenson added, "It's great to do something with the family and it's a good time."

For more information about the Badlands Track & Field organization, please check out their website at

https://www.badlandstrack.com/

. Full results from the meet can be found at

https://www.badlandstrack.com/badlands-games-2024-results

.