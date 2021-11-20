BadgersWire staff predictions for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

On Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall, Wisconsin will look for their seventh-straight win as the Badgers take on Nebraska.

Wisconsin has cruised to a majority of their wins during the streak, but at least according to Las Vegas this matchup is expected to be a little bit closer. While the Badgers likely won’t clinch the Big Ten West division title this afternoon, a win keeps them in firm control of their goal to play in Indianapolis for a conference championship.

Nebraska limps into this contest at 3-7, and that record comes as a result of a number of close losses. How will the Huskers fair against one of the top defenses in the nation?

Here is how our BadgersWire staff sees it going:

Asher Low

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) celebrates with fans after spring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

When Wisconsin plays Nebraska, you can count on one thing: they will be able to run the ball effectively.

That trend is going to keep on rolling this Saturday as the Badgers will rely heavily on Braelon Allen. The Huskers and Adrian Martinez have turned the football over in crucial spots, leading to the plethora of close losses they have had.

Expect Wisconsin’s defense to make a winning play or two, and take a close one against a Nebraska team that can’t seem to find ways to finish games.

Prediction: Wisconsin 24 Nebraska 14

Ben Kenney

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass under pressure from Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Sean McLaughlin (97) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

I cannot bet on Nebraska shutting down a good Wisconsin rushing attack until I see it. Pair the history between the two schools with Nebraska entering the contest after firing four offensive coaches and losing top defender Jojo Domann, and almost every angle points to a comfortable Wisconsin win.

Story continues

#Badgers rushing production in 7-game win streak vs. NEB: 2019: 320yds, 7.1ypc (JT)

2018: 370yds, 7.7ypc (JT)

2017: 353yds, 7.2ypc (JT)

2016: 223yds, 5.9ypc

2015: 147yds, 4.3ypc

2014: 581yds, 11ypc (Melvin)

2012: 539yds, 10ypc (Melvin, M. Ball, J. White) Enter Braelon Allen… — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) November 17, 2021

But this Nebraska team is weird. It hasn’t lost by more than 9 all season and has been in battles with some of the nation’s top teams, yet always seems to find a way to lose.

I think Adrian Martinez does enough to keep it close(ish), Braelon Allen continues to dominate and the Wisconsin defense comes up with a late turnover to seal the win. But it won’t be comfortable.

Prediction: Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 14

Follow BadgersWire

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

1

1