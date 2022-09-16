BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Wisconsin vs New Mexico State

It’s almost bounce-back time for Wisconsin football as the 1-1 Badgers look to get back to their winning ways on Saturday when they host New Mexico State.

Wisconsin is coming off of a rare home non-conference loss as the Washington State Cougars came into Madison and shocked the Badgers.

New Mexico State dropped their first three games of the season, losing to UTEP, Minnesota, and Nevada. The Gophers blanked the Aggiest two weeks ago in a 38-0 route.

For Wisconsin, this closes out the non-conference slate as the Badgers are faced with the toughest test in the Big Ten to begin conference play next week. Wisconsin travels to Ohio State to face the Buckeyes on September 24. Here is how our BadgersWire team sees Saturday’s game going:

Dillon's Prediction

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) and tight end Hayden Rucci (87) celebrate following a touchdown during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) are coming off an unexpected home loss to the Washington State Cougars last weekend. Thankfully, UW has a get-right game against the New Mexico State Aggies (0-3) before heading to Columbus in week 4.

Although I’m doubtful Wisconsin covers the 37-point spread, I don’t see the Aggies generating much offensively – and I’m officially putting them on shutout watch by Jim Leonhard and company.

I want to see the Badgers’ offensive line impose their will on Saturday and prioritize the running game in this one after a lackluster start to the season.

I think Wisconsin ends up on cruise control early in the second half, and we get an extended look at some of the young talents coming through the pipeline.

Dillon’s Prediction: Wisconsin 41, New Mexico State 7

Wade's Prediction

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Badgers will be playing with a chip on their shoulders after their upset loss to Washington State last week. It also does not hurt that New Mexico State is considered one of the worst FBS teams this season.

After a game with questionable play calling and sloppy execution against the Cougars, Wisconsin will need to get back on track by putting points on the board on offense and limiting big plays on offense. I think the Badgers will do just that ahead of their first road matchup of the season against Ohio State in Week 4.

Wade’s Prediction: Wisconsin 51, New Mexico State 3

Asher's Prediction

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) celebrates following a touchdown during the third quarter against the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

This is the perfect opponent for a Wisconsin team that just suffered a rare non-conference loss. New Mexico State comes in at 0-3 and with a passing game that has thrown six interceptions compared to just one touchdown this season.

Jim Leonhard’s defense will feast on a New Mexico State offense that has struggled all season long.

Wisconsin’s run game will dominate as the Badgers will control things in the trenches. You want a bold prediction? Freshman quarterback Myles Burkett will throw his first touchdown pass as a Badger on Saturday. You heard it here first.

Asher’s Prediction: Wisconsin 41, New Mexico State 0

