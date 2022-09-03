BadgersWire staff predictions: Wisconsin vs. Illinois State

Wisconsin football is back! In a few short hours, the Badgers will open their season at Camp Randall Stadium as the Illinois State Redbirds come to town.

A new-look Badger defense, a fluid backup quarterback situation, and Graham Mertz in year three take center stage as Wisconsin looks to get off to a winning start in 2022.

Each week of the Wisconsin season, our team at BadgersWire will give you our score predictions with a bit of reasoning as to why. This week, each of our three writers were unsurprisingly on the same page. Here is a look at our score predictions:

Dillon's Prediction

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) reacts following a touchdown during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Not only are the Redbirds ushering in a new offensive scheme in 2022, but their first chance to show it off comes against Jim Leonhard’s defense – not exactly ideal.

Illinois State also features an undersized defensive line that Wisconsin’s mauling run blockers will inevitably wear down over four quarters, leading to gaping holes that any running back could find daylight running behind.

I don’t think this game will be all that close, and realistically, it shouldn’t be. I expect a dominant rushing performance and hope to see a competent and efficient passing attack against a lesser FCS program.

Prediction: Wisconsin 45, Illinois State 3

Wade's Prediction

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 30: Running back Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers warms up before a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Badgers defeated the Sun Devils 20-13. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The Badgers will open up their season with a victory against an FCS opponent that struggled in the Missouri Valley Conference in 2021.

Illinois State may get on the board late, but Wisconsin will likely be in control of this game from start to finish.

Prediction: Wisconsin 34, Illinois State 7

Asher's Prediction

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

As a wise man named Paul Chryst once said, “there’s 12 games on the schedule.”

I don’t expect Wisconsin to overlook anybody, and the Badgers should start fast and furious against Illinois State. Even though losing the game isn’t in the cards, there are a number of questions the Badgers can answer about their new defense, backup quarterback situation, and more.

I expect the running game to do the heavy lifting in a comfortable win.

Prediction: Wisconsin 41, Illinois State 3

