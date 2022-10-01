BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Wisconsin vs. Illinois

Big Ten West play is finally here, and the Badgers need a reset arguably more than any team in the conference.

It has been a tough few weeks for Wisconsin, but it can all be forgotten with a strong showing in the Big Ten West. That starts on Saturday when Illinois visits Camp Randall.

The Illini are 3-0 out of Big Ten play and 0-1 in the conference, as they dropped their Big Ten opener to Indiana in a close battle.

Can Wisconsin bounce back in a needed way? Here is what our BadgersWire staff thinks about the Week 5 matchup against Illinois:

Dillon's Prediction

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) rushes with the football after catching a pass during the second quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) return home on Saturday to host the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at Camp Randall Stadium. UW, coming off an embarrassing 52-21 defeat at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes, enters the Karma Cup as seven-point favorites over Bret Bielema and the Illini.

Although Illinois is trending in the right direction in Bielema’s second season at the helm, this is a game that Wisconsin needs to dominate. I still expect the Badgers to win the Big Ten West, but I will admit, I’ll feel much better after if Wisconsin wins this game handily – because, in my opinion, they should.

This weekend’s game against Wisconsin is coach Bielema’s Superbowl. Plain and simple. Expect the Illini to pull out all the stops in an effort to steal one on the road.

That said, I think Wisconsin will be in a close game through three quarters before taking control in the fourth and covering the spread.

Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin 31, Illinois 20

Wade's Prediction

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 6: Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks on before the start of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The 3-1 Illinois Fighting Illini will be Wisconsin’s first Big Ten West opponent of the season, and I believe that it will be a classic grind-it-out Big Ten matchup. The Fighting Illini struggled in their only other Big Ten matchup of the season against Indiana. After a week of giving up over 500 yards of total offense, the Wisconsin defense will likely rebound in a big way against an Illinois offense that has struggled to protect QB Tommy DeVito.

On the offensive side, the Badgers may need to lean on their passing game against the Fighting Illini’s stingy run defense that has not allowed a 100-yard rusher yet this season. Even though they have been inconsistent so far this season, I believe QB Graham Mertz and the Wisconsin offense will find a way to put some points on the board.

It may not be the prettiest win for Wisconsin, but I think that they will be able to overcome Bret Bielema’s Illinois squad at home.

Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin 21, Illinois 10

Asher's Prediction

Paul Chryst

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst walks onto the field before a game against Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 10, 2018. (Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports)

Is Paul Chryst on the hot seat entering Week 5? No, not yet. If Wisconsin loses this game? I won’t put it out of the question.

With that being said, Wisconsin won’t lose this game. The Badgers can win this game the way they historically want to win games: run the football with an advantage along the offensive line, burn clock, and stop an Illinois offense that hasn’t shown they have the passing attack to give Wisconsin serious issues.

We haven’t seen enough from the Badgers to think this game won’t stay close, but Wisconsin will pull it out down the stretch thanks to their superior running game.

Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Illinois 17

