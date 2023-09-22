BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Wisconsin and Purdue begin Big Ten play

The Badgers got through non-conference action at 2-1, falling on the road to Washington State while picking up wins over Buffalo and Georgia Southern.

Tonight, the first Big Ten test of the season looms at Purdue, a team in a rebuilding phase under first-year head coach Ryan Walters. The Boilermakers played a very difficult non-conference schedule, falling to Fresno State and Syracuse while defeating Virginia Tech.

Wisconsin has beaten the Boilers 16 straight times, and looks to continue that streak in West Lafayette on Friday evening.

Here is a look at our BadgersWire staff predictions for the Big Ten opener:

Nick's Prediction

Sep 16, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell celebrates with players after a Badgers touchdown against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

With Luke Fickell coaching his first Big Ten contest with Wisconsin, I know he wants to send a statement. Coming off of their best defensive performance of the year in Week 3 versus Georgia Southern, the Badgers offense will look to answer the call in Week 4.

Braelon Allen was a little banged up heading into the Badgers’ 35-14 win over Georgia Southern and I think he’ll make up for his lost production against the Boilermakers.

With both quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai (Wisconsin) and Hudson Card (Purdue) making their Big Ten conference play debuts, I feel like both guys will look to prove themselves. Both defenses struggle to stop big plays and I feel like Wisconsin has more home run hitters, so they’ll be able to pull away from the Boilermakers to grab their third win of the year.

Final Score: Wisconsin 34, Purdue 24

Asher's Prediction

Sep 16, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin’s season truly begins now. The goal for Luke Fickell and crew should be winning the Big Ten West, and that journey starts today.

Wisconsin’s longtime dominance against Purdue obviously doesn’t factor into the individual matchup, but the Badgers have a streak to keep. One of the first things I will be looking at is the usage of star running back Braelon Allen. Coach Fickell mentioned in the postgame presser last week that Allen was limited by an injury suffered in practice, which explains his only 12 carries against Georgia Southern.

If Wisconsin plays mistake-free football, this should be a game where the offense eats against an unproven Purdue defense.

Final Score: Wisconsin 35, Purdue 28

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire