BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Wisconsin at Ohio State

Big Ten play is here, and Wisconsin starts with a trip to the toughest venue in the conference.

The Badgers and Buckeyes will battle it out in primetime on Saturday night, as Wisconsin looks to beat Ohio State for the first time since 2010.

We tend to be optimistic in our weekly prediction series, but let’s just say the BadgersWire team took a notably different approach this week. Everything has to go perfectly and then some for the Badgers if they want to stay in it on Saturday, and let alone pull off an upset.

How does the BadgersWire team see this one playing out? Here are our predictions:

Dillon's Prediction

Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) makes a catch against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) during the first half in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

When the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) take on the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, they’ll be searching for their first win against OSU since 2010.

UW has a lifetime winning percentage of 24% against the Buckeyes, their lowest mark against all Big Ten teams – which also doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence for me personally.

For the Badgers to have a chance at victory, they’ll need to play a near-perfect game – while still getting a few breaks along the way. Wisconsin will need to take care of the ball, pressure the opposing quarterback, and execute in the RedZone.

I think Wisconsin, who enters the game as an 18.5-point underdog, will play OSU tough until halftime, but the Buckeye’s high-powered offense will ultimately wear down the Badgers’ defense and cover the spread.

I’d love to be wrong about this, but I don’t see a scenario where the Wisconsin Badgers walk out with a win.

Final score prediction: Ohio State 41, Wisconsin 20

Wade's Prediction

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) reacts after catching a pass during the third quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Badgers looked outstanding against the New Mexico State Aggies, they will be facing the No. 3-ranked team in county this week. It will take a perfect game for Wisconsin to pull off the upset, and I have not seen that against their lesser opponents so far this year.

The Buckeyes have an advantage in nearly every area of the game and it will be extremely difficult for the Badgers to keep pace.

I hope that similar to years past Wisconsin will be able to make it a close game, but there will be a lot of star power to overcome on Ohio State.

Final score prediction: Ohio State 45, Wisconsin 20

Asher's Prediction

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ah, Columbus. Not the place you want to be if you’re looking for a road win in college football.

I am going to differ with my two colleagues but only slightly. Wisconsin won’t win the football game on Saturday night, but will make it more interesting than either of the previous two final score predictions. Graham Mertz has been playing at his highest level as a Badger, and that gives me hope for Wisconsin hanging around.

The Badgers need to have literally everything go their way, from a pair of flukey turnovers, Mertz’s best, offensive line play returning to old form, and more. At the end of the day, C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes offense will do enough against a secondary that Badger fans should have fair concerns about heading into Saturday.

Final score prediction: Ohio State 35, Wisconsin 24

