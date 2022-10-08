BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Wisconsin at Northwestern

After a tumultuous week in the world of Wisconsin football, the Badgers are finally ready to play a game.

Jim Leonhard will make his debut as the interim head coach when the Badgers travel to Evanston to take on the Northwestern Wildcats. Wisconsin is still in search of their first Big Ten win of the season, while Northwestern has been winless since their season-opening victory over Nebraska.

What Wisconsin team will we see today after an emotional week in Madison? How will the Badgers respond? Here is what our team at BadgersWire thinks about Saturday afternoon’s Big Ten West matchup:

Dillon's Prediction

It’s been an emotional week for the program, but the first game under Jim Leonhard will speak volumes about the heart of this Wisconsin Badgers team.

Despite Wisconsin’s uninspiring 2-3 start to the season, the Big Ten West remains wide open – but the road to Indy needs to start with a road win against Northwestern.

Northwestern is bad, like really, really bad.

I’m not expecting anything crazy, but I’m hoping UW will play fast and take some chances against the Wildcats.

It might not look pretty, but Wisconsin should win this one despite their poor track record in Evanston. Even though it’s week six, this is a must-win for the Badgers.

Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 14

Wade's Prediction

Despite how much the Badgers have struggled to start this season, Northwestern has been arguably worse. After the Wildcats’ exciting Week 0 win over Nebraska, they have rattled off four straight losses including Duke, Southern Illinois, Miami(OH) and Penn State. The usually stout Northwestern defense has given up 30 points in three of their five games.

The Badgers will also be coming into this game with some significant motivation after the firing of head coach Paul Chryst on Sunday. Interim HC Jim Leonhard and Wisconsin will have a lot to prove against the Wildcats, who are struggling to keep their head above water.

I, like many Badgers fans, am hoping that they can make big changes to utilize the talent of this team and coaching staff. I am confident Wisconsin can turn it around against Northwestern.

Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin 17, Northwestern 3

Asher's Prediction

Ryan Field hasn’t been the kindest venue to Wisconsin in recent years, but Northwestern is still an opponent that the Badgers should be happy to see after an emotional week.

The Wildcats have struggled mightily since their upset win over Nebraska in Ireland, and they simply don’t have the personnel to consistently keep up in the Big Ten West this season.

This is the perfect chance for Wisconsin to get back on track defensively, and whether or not the offense struggles, the Badgers defense can take control of this game.

It’s Jim Leonhard’s debut as head coach, emotions will be running high, and Wisconsin will find a way to right the ship for the moment.

Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin 20, Northwestern 10

