BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Wisconsin at Nebraska

Wisconsin visits Nebraska on Saturday as the Badgers look to avenge last week’s loss to Iowa.

The Badgers have dominated their matchup with Nebraska in recent years, taking nine of the last ten battles between the two schools.

In November of last year, the Badgers beat Nebraska 35-28. Running back Braelon Allen led the way finishing with 228 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Wisconsin will rely on their ground game that faltered last week at Iowa, while Nebraska will have to find a way to attack a Badger defense playing their best football of the season.

Can the Badgers become bowl eligible on Saturday in Lincoln? Here are our BadgersWire staff predictions:

Wade's Prediction:

Nov 15, 2014; Madison, WI, USA; The Wisconsin Badgers celebrate with the Freedom Trophy following the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 59-24. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

I wrote this score prediction down at the beginning of the season, and I still think it will hold true despite all of the Badgers’ struggles this season

The Cornhuskers will be returning starting quarterback Casey Thompson but have been underwhelming this season even with him at the helm. The Badgers defense should be able to shut down a Nebraska offense that ranks tenth in points per game and ninth in yards per game in the Big Ten.

The Badgers offense will likely have plenty of opportunities to rebound from last week as the Cornhuskers allow 29.9 points per game, which is the second-most in the Conference. Hopefully, the Badgers can get their run game going to help take pressure off of quarterback Graham Mertz.

The Badgers have an advantage on both sides of the ball, and I think that they can get the victory over a Cornhusker team that is also playing with an interim head coach.

Final Score: Wisconsin 27, Nebraska 14

Asher's Prediction:

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) sacks Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Badger defense dominated Iowa last week, and while they face a slightly better offense in Nebraska, this feels like another matchup they will own.

The secondary is finally healthy, Nick Herbig has been phenomenal, and the Badgers defense has looked at its best in recent weeks.

Nebraska’s defense is not what the Badgers had to deal with last week, and historically Wisconsin has been able to use the run game to dominate this fixture. Expect a big bounce back for the Badgers running back room. How about a sneaky hot take? Isaac Guerendo will go over 100 yards rushing on Saturday.

Final Score: Wisconsin 21, Nebraska 14

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire