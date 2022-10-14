BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Wisconsin at Michigan State

It’s been a tumultuous two weeks for Wisconsin football to say the least. The Badgers have seen a head coaching change, players entering the transfer portal, and their best performance of the season all over the past 14 days.

The test gets tougher on Saturday as Wisconsin looks to get to 4-3 on the year when they visit Michigan State.

After a dream start to the season a year ago, the Spartans have had their fair share of struggles in 2022. Michigan State currently sits at 2-4 overall after starting the year ranked No. 15 in the nation.

Here is how our BadgersWire staff sees Saturday playing out:

Dillon's Prediction

Following a shellacking of the Northwestern Wildcats in Jim Leonhard’s first game as interim head coach, UW has a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time this season (I can’t believe I’m typing that at the mid-way point of the season).

Both programs have plenty of talent and have underachieved to this point, but talent is only unrealized potential – so Wisconsin needs to find a way to play clean, inspired football again this week.

With a victory, UW has a chance to push for the title in a wide-open Big Ten West.

Despite the game being in East Lansing, I think Wisconsin carries over the necessary momentum and wins a grind-it-out matchup against Michigan State.

Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin 24, Michigan State 20

Wade's Prediction

Last week, the Badgers opened up their offense against Northwestern. Quarterback Graham Mertz and wide receiver Chimere Dike both had career days, and the offense looked well-balanced. I think that this trend will continue against Michigan State, whose defense has struggled tremendously this season. The Spartans have given up over 27 points in each of their last four games. Not coincidentally, they have all been loses.

The Badgers’ defense will try to capitalize on the turnover prone Michigan State offense, whose quarterback, Payton Thorne, has thrown seven interceptions so far this season. That is the most in the Big Ten this year. The Wisconsin defense leads the conference in interceptions this season with 10.

Although both of these programs have drastically underperformed this season, I think the Badgers are on the right track under their new head coach and can pull off the victory on the road.

Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin 35, Michigan State 24

Asher's Prediction

The Jim Leonhard era has reignited Wisconsin over the past ten days, and the Badgers will keep that momentum rolling when they head to East Lansing.

Michigan State has joined the Badgers as arguably the two most disappointing teams in the Big Ten based on preseason expectations.

Payton Thorne under center is a much tougher test than Leonhard’s defense saw at Northwestern, and the Badger secondary will have to be up to the task on Saturday. Jaydon Reed is a true game breaker at wide receiver, and can quickly change the complexion of Saturday’s contest.

I’m circling the Wisconsin secondary as the key on Saturday as an inexperienced group will go up against a pass-heavy offense that has the ability to pour it on.

In a high-scoring affair per Badger standards. Wisconsin pulls out a close one on the road.

Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin 28, Michigan State 21

