BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Wisconsin meets Nebraska

The Badgers have one last chance at home as they need one win in their final two games to keep a two-decade-long bowl game streak alive.

Wisconsin limps into Saturday night under the lights losers of their last three games, and it somehow has kept coming in worse and worse fashion. There is a chance to at least forget about that, if only for just a few moments, with a senior sendoff at Camp Randall.

The Huskers had something going through the middle of the season under first-year head coach Matt Rhule, but have since dropped a pair of games to Michigan State and Maryland.

Here is how our BadgersWire staff sees this one playing out:

Ben's Prediction

Nov 16, 2019; Lincoln, NE, USA; Wisconsin Badgers players carry the Freedom Trophy after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin can’t lose the Freedom Trophy to Nebraska for the first time. The Cornhuskers’ offense is nonexistent, but so seems to be the Wisconsin style of football. Usually, this is a game when Badger running backs go wild. After losses to Indiana and Northwestern, who the heck knows what team will show up on Saturday.

Final Score: Nebraska 20, Wisconsin 7

Nick's Prediction

Nov 11, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell leaves the field after their game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Facing the possibility of missing bowl contention for the first time in over 20 years, Wisconsin is in must-win mode. They have an opportunity to face a Nebraska team that almost leads the nation in turnovers while they are also playing their final home game of the season.

Experienced starting QB Tanner Mordecai will likely have to beat the cornhuskers through the air and lead the Badgers to a victory.

Both teams come in at 5-5 and both head coaches, Luke Fickell and Matt Rhule are eager to lead their team to victory.

Neither team has fully put it together this year and it will in all likelihood be an ugly football game.

Wisconsin gets the edge simply because they’re at home.

Final Score: Wisconsin 20, Nebraska 14

Asher's Prediction

Nov 11, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety Hunter Wohler (24) celebrates following a play during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin’s defense has to lead the way against a Nebraska offense that has had struggles throughout an up and down 2023 campaign.

Will they? Well, nothing that has happened in the past few weeks should lead us to know the answer to that question. Wisconsin lacks an identity on either side of the ball. Nebraska also hasn’t shown an ability to throw the football throughout most of the year. I’m expecting low scoring, sloppy, and a game that comes down to the wire.

Give me Wisconsin, purely because they are at home and because the bowl streak must live on.

Final Score: Wisconsin 17, Nebraska 13

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire