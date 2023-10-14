BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Wisconsin meets Iowa at Camp Randall

It’s Iowa week for Wisconsin football, and with it usually comes some extra motivation in one of the key rivalry matchups of the season for the Badgers.

This game not only has the added implications of a longstanding rivalry, but also is a matchup that could very well decide who ends up in Indianapolis as Big Ten West champions.

There are a number of layers to Saturday’s matchup, including former Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill leading the Hawkeyes as their starter. Hill transferred to Iowa City this past offseason after Paul Chryst was fired.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) burst free during the third quarter of their game Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Iowa 27-7.

Coming into the game with a three-game win streak, the Badgers will be out for vengeance against the Hawkeyes. In what is expected to be an ugly-weather matchup, Wisconsin’s two big power backs Braelon Allen and Jackson Acker will be relied on heavily.

Iowa’s defense is no joke though and they’ll likely keep the Badgers’ offense in check mostly, but Wisconsin’s offense is getting better as the year goes on.

The matchup I think will be most impactful is Hawkeyes’ QB Deacon Hill (former Badger) versus Mike Tressel’s defensive unit. I think that the Badgers will overmatch Hill and greatly limit Iowa’s already anemic offense.

Final Score: Wisconsin 24, Iowa 13

Oct 7, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (10) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

A player recruited by Paul Chryst and a former Badger quarterback returns as Deacon Hill leads Iowa against a Wisconsin team playing their best football of the young season right now.

This has all the makings of a very low scoring game, as Wisconsin and Iowa traditionally take part in. The weather, the uncertainty of Iowa’s offense not only this week but over the last few seasons, and an Iowa defense that is up there with the best in the country.

It does feel like a heavy Braelon Allen game for the Badgers, who have to prevent Iowa’s defense from adding points to the Hawkeyes total. Iowa will need a defensive score to come away with a win.

Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin 21, Iowa 17

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire