BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Wisconsin looks to snap skid vs Ohio St

Wisconsin is coming off of a 25-21 win over Illinois last week. In that game, the Badgers’ quarterback redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke made his first career start against the Fighting Illini, compiling 240 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State beat Penn State in a battle of two undefeated teams 20-12, earning themselves a huge Big Ten victory. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. reeled in a career-high 11 catches for 162 yards and a score.

Luke Fickell, a former player and long time coach for the Buckeyes, is now in charge of the Badgers and he’ll look to snap the program’s nine-game losing streak to their Big Ten rivals.

Here is how our BadgersWire staff sees it all playing out:

Nick's Prediction:

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 21: Riley Nowakowski #37 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates a two point conversion during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Badgers are coming off of an impressive come from behind 25-21 win over Illinois last week and their confidence as a team continues to grow.

With redshirt freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke now making his first career home start against an undefeated and number three ranked Ohio State squad, Wisconsin will have to play their best game of the season.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will be the focal point of Mike Tressel’s defensive approach against the Buckeyes and cornerbacks Ricardo Hallman and Jason Maitre will likely split the duties of covering him.

Ohio State beat fellow undefeated Penn State 20-12 last weekend and their defense is amongst the best in the nation.

The odds are stacked again Bucky this week, but one glimpse of hope can be found in the fact that the last three times the two squads have faced off in Madison, they finished as one score games, while the last two were OT losses for Wisconsin.

I’m feeling good about it being a close game, but I still see Ohio State coming out on top.

*hopes for reverse jinx*

It’s been 13 years since the Badgers beat the Buckeyes and that’ll likely continue Saturday.

Final Score: Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 20

Ben's Prediction:

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes a catch against Penn State Nittany Lions safety Kevin Winston Jr. (21) during the fourth quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium.

This sets up as a perfect let-down spot for Ohio State after a massive win over Penn State, paired with Wisconsin’s biggest game of the year.

During normal times, I’d pick this upset 10 times out of 10. But the on-field matchup is too tough. Wisconsin is on its backup quarterback and is yet to put a full game of good offense together, while Ohio STate’s strength is its defense. And nobody is stopping Marvin Harrison Jr.

Unfortunately I think it’s a decisive Ohio State win.

Final Score: Ohio State 30, Wisconsin 13

Asher's Prediction:

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 21: Braedyn Locke #18 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates following the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

This is a massive challenge for a quarterback making his second start, and aside from a few freak plays and possibly a Wisconsin defensive touchdown or special teams blunder by the Buckeyes, I don’t see how the Badgers keep up.

It will have to be weirdness: think Gilreath returning the opening kickoff but about four of those plays to give Wisconsin a good chance in this one. Ohio States offense has looked beatable while the defense is as good as it has been in a long time.

Braelon Allen has to set the tone early and Wisconsin has to go old school with the run game to control clock and have a chance.

In the end, I don’t see the points there for Wisconsin.

Final Score: Ohio state 27, Wisconsin 13

