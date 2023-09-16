BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Wisconsin looks to get back on track against Georgia Southern

After falling into a massive first-half hole at Washington State, the late comeback effort ultimately fell short for Wisconsin. Today is a get-right game for the Badgers in their final test before Big Ten play begins at Purdue next week.

Wisconsin welcomes Georgia Southern to Camp Randall, a team that went into Nebraska and won last season. The Badgers ultimately need a statement win in order to get back on track after last Saturday’s loss in Pullman.

Camp Randall is the place Wisconsin needs to be in order to get back in the win column

Here is how our BadgersWire staff sees this game playing out:

Ben's Prediction

Sep 2, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell celebrates with wide wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) following a touchdown during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

All concerns from last week will be put to the side for a Saturday. Georgia Southern can move the ball on offense, but its defense shouldn’t be able to stop the Badgers’ attack all day. It’s an easy win before Big Ten play begins.

Final Score: Wisconsin 38, Georgia Southern 6

Nick's Prediction

MADISON, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 02: Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers stiff arms Clevester Hines III #9 of the Buffalo Bulls on a 37 yard run in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at Camp Randall Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Out to prove the haters wrong, the Badgers return to Camp Randall with a chip on their shoulders.

Fresh off of an impressive performance against Washington State, quarterback Tanner Mordecai takes another step up in his third contest as a Badger while the running game gets back on track.

Defensively, Wisconsin puts together their first four-quarter dominant display of the young 2023 campaign, limiting Georgia Southern offense (83 points over first two games) to less than two touchdowns!

Final Score: Wisconsin 42, Georgia Southern 13

Asher's Prediction

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell answers questions during Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

The Badgers will get back on track the way they usually know how to do so: the run game. Expect Wisconsin to run all over Georgia Southern in a contest where they shouldn’t need much from Tanner Mordecai in order to rack up the points.

Final Score: Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 13

