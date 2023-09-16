BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Wisconsin looks to get back on track against Georgia Southern
After falling into a massive first-half hole at Washington State, the late comeback effort ultimately fell short for Wisconsin. Today is a get-right game for the Badgers in their final test before Big Ten play begins at Purdue next week.
Wisconsin welcomes Georgia Southern to Camp Randall, a team that went into Nebraska and won last season. The Badgers ultimately need a statement win in order to get back on track after last Saturday’s loss in Pullman.
Camp Randall is the place Wisconsin needs to be in order to get back in the win column
Here is how our BadgersWire staff sees this game playing out:
Ben's Prediction
All concerns from last week will be put to the side for a Saturday. Georgia Southern can move the ball on offense, but its defense shouldn’t be able to stop the Badgers’ attack all day. It’s an easy win before Big Ten play begins.
Final Score: Wisconsin 38, Georgia Southern 6
Nick's Prediction
Out to prove the haters wrong, the Badgers return to Camp Randall with a chip on their shoulders.
Fresh off of an impressive performance against Washington State, quarterback Tanner Mordecai takes another step up in his third contest as a Badger while the running game gets back on track.
Defensively, Wisconsin puts together their first four-quarter dominant display of the young 2023 campaign, limiting Georgia Southern offense (83 points over first two games) to less than two touchdowns!
Final Score: Wisconsin 42, Georgia Southern 13
Asher's Prediction
The Badgers will get back on track the way they usually know how to do so: the run game. Expect Wisconsin to run all over Georgia Southern in a contest where they shouldn’t need much from Tanner Mordecai in order to rack up the points.
Final Score: Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 13