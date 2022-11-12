BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Wisconsin at Iowa

On Saturday afternoon, the Badgers and Hawkeyes renew the battle for the Heartland Trophy.

Both teams are firmly in the Big Ten West race, as they sit at 3-3 in the conference with Illinois leading at 4-2.

Wisconsin and Iowa are also both winners of their last two contests, as they have played themselves into conference contention in recent weeks despite slow starts. The Badgers have to win out if they want to have any chance of ending up in Indianapolis, and the same is true for Iowa.

Can Wisconsin pull out a road win? Here is what our BadgersWire team thinks:

Wade's Prediction

Iowa will be a tough opponent for the Wisconsin Badgers on the road, since the Hawkeyes have one the best defenses in the county. HOWEVER, they also have one of the worst offenses in college football.

The Badgers’ resurgent offense will find a way to get enough points on the board this week to get the victory. I think the Badgers will try to utilize short fields given by their defense to their advantage and will use play-action passes and sweeps to move the ball against a stacked box from the Hawkeyes’ defense.

Wisconsin’s pass rush will try to hone in an Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, who has one of the worst passer efficiencies in the Big Ten this season. The Badgers’ defense will need to force punts and turnovers against the Hawkeyes to flip the field and set up the offense to score. The fantastic play of safety Hunter Wohler and outside linebacker Nick Herbig will hopefully translate to this game to help put pressure on Iowa’s struggling offense.

Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin 17, Iowa 14

Asher's Prediction

Will points be scored on Saturday? Will there be lots of strange, inexplicable turnovers? Tune in to find out!

Iowa’s offense has made Wisconsin’s offense look like the Kansas City Chiefs in certain weeks this season, but the Hawkeyes have found something on that side of the ball over the past two weeks.

On the flip side, Wisconsin’s defense is finally healthier and seems to be playing their best football of the season. They held Taulia Tagovailoa in check last week and will look to dominate on Saturday.

Iowa’s defense is a classic Phil Parker unit. Wisconsin will have to rely on their run game and the Badgers will have to dominate time of possession. The metrics for success are similar with two teams that mirror each other’s styles. Give me the Badgers in a close one.

Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin 20, Iowa 17

