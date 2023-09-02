BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Wisconsin hosts Buffalo in Week 1

Wisconsin football, and a new era of Wisconsin football at that, returns to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday as the Badgers host Buffalo to begin the year.

New head coach, new quarterback, new coordinators, and a new style of play are all on the menu for the home opener as Wisconsin fans will get the beginnings of answers to a long list of questions about a very different-looking team in 2023.

Our staff at BadgersWire took a look at Saturday’s matchup and projected how we think Wisconsin-Buffalo will play out. Here is a glimpse at our staff predictions for Week 1 in Madison:

Nick's Prediction

With the Luke Fickell era officially starting Saturday, I think the Badgers send a statement at Camp Randall. With Tanner Mordecai and Phil Longo in town, I believe that we will see a more exciting fast-paced version of Wisconsin football. On top of that, Braelon Allen is healthy and ready to let it rip as the lead back.

Buffalo isn’t a complete pushover though, winning the Camellia Bowl last year. That being said, Mike Tressel’s 3-3-5 defense isn’t easy to read and the Badgers have experienced linebackers like Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner at their disposal.

Final Score: Wisconsin 45, Buffalo 6 .

Ben's Prediction

There can’t be a better platform for Luke Fickell’s debut as head coach than SP+’s No. 97 team, and No. 111 defense, entering Camp Randall in 90-degree weather.

While growing pains should be expected throughout the season, this contest figures to be a statement after a lackluster spring game. Expect Longo’s offense to be aggressive passing the football, and the Fickell/Tressel defense to ball out.

Several of Wisconsin’s recent great seasons have started with an out-of-conference beatdown at home. I think the same happens here.

Final Score: Wisconsin 42, Buffalo 7

Asher's Prediction

I’m going to be the pessimistic one this week and say there are some growing pains early on during Saturday’s opener.

The sheer amount of newness associated with this year’s version of Wisconsin football makes that inevitable and while I think this team looks better in a number of weeks than the Badgers have looked for a few years, I do think it takes some time. I might get very pessimistic next week as Wisconsin visits Washington State, but we will save that for then.

I’m curious to watch the run-pass split for Phil Longo’s offense. I think the wide receiver room shines on a few deep routes and that position group will flourish throughout the year in a new system. Expect a few uncharacteristic mistakes, possibly a strange turnover or two in the first half, but Wisconsin won’t have trouble winning the football game.

Final Score: Wisconsin 38, Buffalo 13

