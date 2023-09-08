BadgersWire Staff Predictions: A tougher test for the Badgers at Washington State

It’s redemption week for a Wisconsin football team that fell to Washington State at Camp Randall just a year ago.

The Cougars won a 17-14 barnburner at Camp Randall a year ago, but that was a very different Wisconsin team. Since then, there has been a head coaching change, a quarterback change, and a new-look defense that will look to get their revenge on a very solid Cougars team.

Both teams took care of their Week 1 opponents relatively easily, with Wisconsin overcoming early struggles to take down Buffalo 38-17 and the Cougars dropping 50 points on Colorado State in a route.

Here is what our BadgersWire staff thinks of Saturday night’s matchup:

Nick's Prediction

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) sacks Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

With the Badgers out for revenge following their 17-14 loss to the Cougars at Camp Randall last season, they’ll show up ready to go in Pullman on Saturday.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai is coming off of a two-interception showing in Week 1 and he’ll look to prove to Wisconsin fans why he’s the next great signal-caller in program history.

Washington State plays very fast offensively and they’ll look to wear down the Badgers defense, but in turn, the Wisconsin offense will have to keep up, thus opening up the passing game a little more than their opener.

Pairing that with the Badgers’ two running backs who combined for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns against Buffalo, I think Wisconsin will get their payback in Washington.

Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin 34, Washington State 21

Ben's Prediction

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) during the game against the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin travels to Pullman, Washington for a revenge spot against a pesky Washington State Cougars team.

Star QB Cam Ward enters the contest after a phenomenal 450-yard, 4-touchdown performance in Week 1. And we know the fits he gave the Badger defense last season. The Cougars will be a tough offense to stop.

Meanwhile, the Badgers’ air raid debut included…two running backs combining for nearly 300 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Very fitting. I think we’ll see a better Tanner Mordecai on Saturday and a well-oiled Badger offense.

It’s a long trip, it’s a big night game in Pullman and each team has a terrific offense. This has the makings of a rare Badger shootout.

I think Wisconsin wins on a late Nathanial Vakos field goal. But Washington State covers the 6.5 easily.

Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin 37, Washington State 35

Asher's Prediction

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) tosses the football under pressure from Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

I agree with Ben’s take that we will see a shootout in Pullman. The pace of the offenses will be on full display, and if there was any stark difference in the Badger offense right out of the gates in Week 1, it was the frantic pace they played at compared to years past.

I’m very, very, very worried about this Wisconsin defense. Cam Ward had good moments last year against a Wisconsin defense that I think is better than this one is right now, and this Cougars team is explosive offensively. Wide receiver Lincoln Victor burst onto the scene last week and is a difficult matchup with his speed and route-running capability.

There are a number of weapons, but the biggest one is Ward who has the experience and arm talent to make life very hard for the Wisconsin secondary. Whoever has the ball last wins, but I am giving the edge to a team with more experience together and the home-field advantage. I actually believe strongly that this Badger team will be playing some of the best football we have seen Wisconsin play in a long time come the middle of Big Ten play, but this will serve as an early wake-up call.

Final Score Prediction: Washington State 35, Wisconsin 31

Sep 2, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell celebrates with wide wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) following a touchdown during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

