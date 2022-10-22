BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Purdue at Wisconsin

The Badgers return home on Saturday afternoon as Purdue enters Camp Randall.

Wisconsin is looking to get back to winning ways after a crushing overtime loss at Michigan State dropped their overall record to 3-4 (1-3 BIG).

Purdue rolls in at 5-2 (3-1 BIG) and are currently tied with Illinois for the top spot in the Big Ten West.

Saturday is the first of two home games for Wisconsin before they travel to Iowa. Can the Badgers return to the win column against a Boilermakers squad that has looked as formidable as any in the Big Ten West? Here is what our BadgersWire staff thinks about Saturday’s matchup:

Dillon's Prediction

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 08: Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on October 08, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Wisconsin Badgers return home to host the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday – desperately needing to win if they’re going to become bowl eligible.

UW’s offense has a ton to prove after last weekend. The offensive line, which has been disappointing, needs to out-physical Purdue in the trenches to give Graham Mertz and company a chance to move the ball.

Purdue is looking to end a 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin, the longest skid vs. one opponent in school history.

Despite what my heart tells me, my head thinks Purdue walks into Madison and ends their losing streak behind their passing attack.

Final Score Prediction: Purdue 24, Wisconsin 21

Wade's Prediction

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 15: Keontez Lewis #3 and Jack Eschenbach #82 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrate Lewis’ touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium on October 15, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Purdue Boilermakers are arguably the best team in the Big Ten West this season, and their explosive offense has been very hard to stop. Their quarterback, Aiden O’Connell, is ranked in the top three in the Big Ten in nearly every passing statistic, while the Boilermakers’ top receiver, Charlie Jones, leads the conference in touchdowns.

I think that this offense will be too much for a struggling Wisconsin defense to overcome, and they will have a difficult time limiting Purdue’s big plays on Saturday.

Similarly, the Wisconsin offense has been inconsistent this season and has been plagued by injuries over the last few weeks. I think it will be extremely difficult for them to keep pace with the Boilermakers.

I hope that the Badgers can prove me wrong this week, but I believe this will become a high-scoring contest that Wisconsin will fall behind in quickly.

Final Score Prediction: Purdue 38, Wisconsin 21

Asher's Prediction

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.



While there have been improvements over the past two weeks, Wisconsin’s defense is still in for one of the toughest tasks on their remaining schedule with Purdue’s visit.

Quarterback Aiden O’Connell has been near the top of the conference, and his chemistry with Iowa transfer Charlie Jones has led to many a big play.

Can Wisconsin’s offense do enough to keep the Badger defense off the field? This feels like a game where the Badgers have to win time of possession by a significant margin if they want to come away victorious.

I’ll say Wisconsin’s run game and offensive line comes to play on Saturday and be the optimist of the group.

Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin 24, Purdue 21

