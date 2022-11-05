BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Maryland at Wisconsin

The Badgers return to action on Saturday as Maryland takes a visit to Camp Randall.

Wisconsin (4-4) has a chance to get back to even in Big Ten play as they can improve to 3-3 in conference action with a win. The Terrapins (6-2) sit at 3-2 overall in Big Ten play with showdowns against Ohio State and at Penn State still looming large on the schedule.

After a week away from action, Wisconsin plays their second-to-last home game of the season, as the Badgers head on the road for their next two contests following Saturday.

How will Wisconsin look against a Maryland squad that has won back-to-back Big Ten matchups? Here are our BadgersWire staff predictions:

Wade's Prediction

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Isaac Guerendo (20) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers return from their bye week to face the high-powered passing attack of the Maryland Terrapins led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Fortunately for the Badgers, they will be returning several key starters on defense including safety Hunter Wohler and outside linebacker Nick Herbig. It will be exciting to see Wohler return alongside John Torchio, who has been one of the best safeties in college football this season.

On offense, the Badgers have been improving every week since Jim Leonhard has taken over as interim head coach. I believe that the offense will continue on this upward trend this week, as the Terrapins have struggled to limit the scoring of their opponents this season. Hopefully, the Badgers will keep their play-calling balanced to force Maryland to stay honest on defense, which could open up big plays on the ground and through the air.

Maryland is currently sitting at 6-2 overall but has only beat one team with a winning record this season, the Buffalo Bulls. I think that the Badgers will surprise the Terrapins, much like Purdue, and win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Story continues

Final Score: Wisconsin 28, Maryland 21

Asher's Prediction

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 22: John Torchio #15 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates with Darryl Peterson #17 after his interception for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

This matchup will certainly be a challenge for Jim Leonhard’s defense as the one-two punch of Taulia Tagovailoa and Roman Hemby have given many defenses issues throughout the year.

Hemby is averaging over 6 yards per carry while Tagovailoa has 16 total touchdowns through eight games. The Terrapins are averaging a staggering 455 yards of total offense, a number that Wisconsin has to keep them under in order to win on Saturday.

Allowing Northwestern to score 24 points last week and Indiana to reach 33 the week before that bodes well for a Wisconsin offense finding their stride. The Badgers will have to win this game with their offense and control time of possession through their running game.

For me, it’s being at home is what separates a win from a loss on Saturday.

Final Score: Wisconsin 31, Maryland 28

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire