BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Homecoming for Wisconsin against Rutgers
The Badgers return home to the friendly confines of Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Rutgers visits Madison for a Big Ten battle.
Wisconsin opened up their conference account with a win at Purdue, while the Scarlet Knights sit at 1-1 in Big Ten play after a season-opening win over Northwestern and a loss at Michigan.
The Scarlet Knights have been largely impressive in the early going this season, relying on a unique offensive structure and stout defense to build a 4-1 record through five games. Here is how our BadgersWire staff sees Saturday going for Wisconsin:
Ben's Prediction
Rutgers presents a sneaky test for the Badgers. The Scarlet Knights’ defense has been terrific against the rush this year, while the team’s offense is built around its rushing attack and QB Gavin Wimsatt. Wisconsin will need to throw the ball early and often to beat Rutgers. And although this kicks off a tough stretch of games in October, Wisconsin wins the first leg handily.
Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin: 34, Rutgers: 14
Nick's Prediction
Back after a bye week, the Badgers enter play 4-0 all time against Rutgers and they’ve outscored the Scarlet Knights 168-30.
Although Greg Schiano’s squad comes in at 4-1, their only loss came on the road and I think Camp Randall will be ready to go bright and early Saturday.
A week off for dual-threat QB Tanner Mordecai and his offensive weapons under OC Phil Longo is a dangerous turn of events for Rutgers sake!
Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin: 42, Rutgers: 17
Asher's Prediction
I think this Wisconsin offense is really starting to find themselves in this all-new system and tempo. We will see the best version of the Badger offense in Big Ten play, and with a size advantage over Rutgers, expect Wisconsin to put up numbers on that end of the ball.
Rutgers provides a very unique scout for the Wisconsin defense with a mobile quarterback, lots of window dressing, and a rushing attack that many teams could struggle to stop.
With that being said, the Scarlet Knights will struggle to score with the Badgers and keep up with the pace.
Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin: 38, Rutgers 17