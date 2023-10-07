BadgersWire Staff Predictions: Homecoming for Wisconsin against Rutgers

The Badgers return home to the friendly confines of Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Rutgers visits Madison for a Big Ten battle.

Wisconsin opened up their conference account with a win at Purdue, while the Scarlet Knights sit at 1-1 in Big Ten play after a season-opening win over Northwestern and a loss at Michigan.

The Scarlet Knights have been largely impressive in the early going this season, relying on a unique offensive structure and stout defense to build a 4-1 record through five games. Here is how our BadgersWire staff sees Saturday going for Wisconsin:

Ben's Prediction

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers presents a sneaky test for the Badgers. The Scarlet Knights’ defense has been terrific against the rush this year, while the team’s offense is built around its rushing attack and QB Gavin Wimsatt. Wisconsin will need to throw the ball early and often to beat Rutgers. And although this kicks off a tough stretch of games in October, Wisconsin wins the first leg handily.

Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin: 34, Rutgers: 14

Nick's Prediction

PISCATAWAY, NJ – NOVEMBER 06 : Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers stiff arms Olakunle Fatukasi #3 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on a run during the second half of a game at SHI Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 52-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Back after a bye week, the Badgers enter play 4-0 all time against Rutgers and they’ve outscored the Scarlet Knights 168-30.

Although Greg Schiano’s squad comes in at 4-1, their only loss came on the road and I think Camp Randall will be ready to go bright and early Saturday.

A week off for dual-threat QB Tanner Mordecai and his offensive weapons under OC Phil Longo is a dangerous turn of events for Rutgers sake!

Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin: 42, Rutgers: 17

Asher's Prediction

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 22: Tanner Mordecai #8 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks to pass during the first half in the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 22, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

I think this Wisconsin offense is really starting to find themselves in this all-new system and tempo. We will see the best version of the Badger offense in Big Ten play, and with a size advantage over Rutgers, expect Wisconsin to put up numbers on that end of the ball.

Rutgers provides a very unique scout for the Wisconsin defense with a mobile quarterback, lots of window dressing, and a rushing attack that many teams could struggle to stop.

With that being said, the Scarlet Knights will struggle to score with the Badgers and keep up with the pace.

Final Score Prediction: Wisconsin: 38, Rutgers 17

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire