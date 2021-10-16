BadgersWire staff predictions for Army at Wisconsin

Wisconsin looks to carry momentum from last weekend’s 24-0 win at Illinois tonight when it will face off with the Army Black Knights under the lights at Camp Randall Stadium.

The game figures to send us football followers back into a previous era. Wisconsin is a run-first football team that throws the ball around 19 times per game when everything is working well, while Army is a triple-option offense that throws only six passes per game.

What should fans expect tonight? A running clock, a football game as quick as any and a game where touchdowns prove to be a premium.

Game Preview:

After previewing the contest all week, here are BadgersWire’s staff predictions for Wisconsin vs. Army tonight:

Ben Kenney

Oct 9, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs over Fighting Illini defensive back Kerby Joseph (25) in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The total for this game is too high (39 points).

This game will be defined and controlled by the dominance of Wisconsin’s defensive front. Army shouldn’t be able to do much against a Badger rush defense that slots in as the second-best in the nation. On the other side of the ball, if the Badgers (Graham Mertz) can take care of the football and ride Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, the Badgers should win this game handily.

However…in a game like this one where points are hard to come by and where there are barely any possessions, a big mistake or two can flip a result. If Mertz and Wisconsin special teams don’t hand Army free points and possessions, Wisconsin wins. If not, Army could get the job done.

Prediction: Wisconsin 13, Army 6

Asher Low

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) rushes with the football during the second quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin and Army are going to play a football game where the clock may never stop running. The Badger defense has been preparing to face the triple option attack since this past summer, and you can expect Jim Leonhard to have them ready.

The Badgers have the size advantage up front on offense, and it should allow them to keep the ball on the ground. If Army finds a way to force Wisconsin into a number of third and long situations, the Black Knights will have a fighting chance.

Prediction: Wisconsin 20, Army 10

