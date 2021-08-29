BadgersWire’s official 2021 Big Ten football season predictions

It is finally Wisconsin Badger game week.

That sentence feels so good to say. And although Nebraska and Illinois kicked off the Big Ten football season on Saturday, we have now entered the official one-week countdown to the start of Big Ten season.

Asher and I got together this weekend to predict every relevant Big Ten outcome this season. We have the projected order of finish of each division, the conference winner, conference offensive and defensive players of the year and teams that we are buying and selling entering the season.

Without further ado, let’s get to football:

Game-by-game score predictions for Wisconsin's 2021 football season

Big Ten West

Ben's prediction:

Wisconsin Iowa Minnesota Nebraska Purdue Northwestern Illinois

Quick thoughts: Wisconsin is in line to finish the year atop the Big Ten West, what will be interesting is how Minnesota and Iowa shake out behind them. Even if they finish with the same conference record, Iowa gets that game at home this season so I give them the prohibitive advantage there. Otherwise, I think Nebraska exceeds expectations this season with a much-improved defense and a solid year from Adrian Martinez, while Northwestern struggles after seeing most of their big-time players leave after last season. Asher's prediction:

Wisconsin Iowa Minnesota Purdue Nebraska Northwestern Illinois

Quick thoughts: It's Wisconsin's division to lose, and the Badgers won't lose it. The drop off after the top three will be significant while the bottom four will likely be interchangeable. This is a bounce back year for Minnesota as it is for Wisconsin, and the defense will be much improved for a Gopher team that looked lost on that side of the ball in 2020. Could Iowa steal the Big Ten West away from the Badgers? Absolutely, but getting the Badgers on the road will prove to be the difference for the Hawkeyes.

Big Ten East

Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 34-21 in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Ben's prediction:

Ohio State Indiana Penn State Michigan Rutgers Maryland Michigan State

Quick thoughts: We'll learn a lot Week 1 about who Penn State and Indiana are this season, with the Hoosiers playing at Iowa and the Nittany Lions obviously in Madison. In terms of where how the division shakes out, this shouldn't be the year Ohio State relinquishes power (though this is in theory the year to get them), Rutgers is trending upward, Michigan State is still a few years away and I'm again not sold on the Wolverines rising to the No. 2 spot. Asher's prediction:

Ohio State Penn State Indiana Michigan Maryland Rutgers Michigan State

Quick thoughts: It's Ohio State's world and everybody in the Big Ten East is still living in it. Penn State is primed for a bounce back year, although that hopefully starts after Week 1 for Wisconsin's sake. Michigan looks to Cade McNamara to turn their ship around, and there is a lot to like about the 21-year-old QB. Can Maryland and Taulia Tagovailoa work some magic? Their offensive talent will be tricky for nearly any team in this division to handle. Indiana gets Iowa in Week 1, and will look to rekindle the miraculous 2020 form that vaulted them to 6-1 in the conference.

Big Ten champion

Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers hold up the Dukes Cooler after beating Wake Forest at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Ben's prediction: Well, I'm officially predicting the Wisconsin Badgers to win the Big Ten Conference this season. Throughout the offseason, I've explained how their team and schedule are lining up to lead to a great regular season. Then if they get to Indy, this out of all years is the one to beat the Buckeyes. All-time great quarterback Justin Fields is in the NFL, the Buckeyes welcome in a new linebacking core and Wisconsin could finally have the offensive attack to sustain a full game of production. The Badgers will have a top-ranked defense, Mertz should be comfortable in the big moment by this point and the running back rotation will be solved. Out of all years, this will be the one where Wisconsin finally finds itself back atop the Big Ten. Asher's prediction: I wish Ben was right, but he is wrong. Ohio State wins the Big Ten. Do I really need to explain why? I hope I am completely wrong. I'll leave it at that.

Offensive player of the year

Nov 7, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Ben's prediction: Michael Penix Jr. (Indiana) Asher's prediction: C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

Defensive player of the year

Nov 21, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Brandon Joseph (16) gestures after intercepting against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Ben's prediction: Brandon Joseph (Northwestern) Asher's prediction: George Karlaftis (Purdue)

Trending up

Jul 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Ben's pick: Minnesota Few things here. First, P.J. Fleck didn't forget how to coach overnight. While 2019 was a perfect storm in many ways, this is still an extremely well-run team despite struggles last season. Second, the defense can only get better. After losing games because of the unit last season, a return to average on that side of the football will be a catastrophic jump. Finally, the offensive attack of QB Tanner Morgan, RB Mohamed Ibrahim and WR Chris Autman-Bell should return the team as a whole to competing in the West. I know it isn't great for the Badgers, but this team will be a lot better than they were last season. Asher's pick: Penn State Is this a fair place to put Penn State? 2020 was a serious outlier for a program that is used to winning. A 4-5 campaign set the Nittany Lions back as Sean Clifford struggled to take care of the football. This is still, however, a talented senior-led defense with a QB who is bound for some positive regression. James Franklin is someone who has proven himself as a consistent winner at this level, and you should trust him to right the ship.

Trending down

Nov 14, 2020; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman (81) catches a touchdown while Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1) defends in the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ben's pick: Northwestern I hinted at it above, but I see struggles for the Wildcats this season. We don't know if Clemson transfer QB Hunter Johnson can finally live up to his recruiting profile and the team lost countless starters after last year. Their game against Wisconsin will probably be close, as it always is. But after winning the West last season, I see Northwestern back in the middle of the division in 2021. Asher's pick: Indiana Northwestern certainly loses the most talent in the conference, but Indiana will simply not be able to rekindle last year's magic. Michael Penix Jr. is coming off of an ACL injury, and will have to be at his best right away on the road against Iowa. The schedule is not kind to the Hoosiers, who get Iowa, Penn State, and Michigan on the road while having to face Ohio State at home. Expect a slight return to earth for a team that will still be solid in 2021.

