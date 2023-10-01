Badgers wide receiver in top 30 in the nation in YPC

The Badgers were off this weekend after beating Purdue 38-17 to improve to 3-1 last weekend, but wide receiver Chimere Dike entered Week 5 in the top 30 in the nation in yards per catch.

Through Wisconsin’s first four games, Dike has reeled in 11 catches for 228 yards, which is 20.73 yards per catch. That number puts him at the 29th highest average reception in the country.

Dike hasn’t quite had his first breakout game of the 2023 campaign yet with his season-high four catches and 75 receiving yards coming in Week 2 versus Washington State while his only touchdown was Week 1 versus Buffalo.

He’ll look to tally his first 100-yard contest next Saturday (Oct. 7) versus Rutgers at Camp Randall at 11AM on Peacock.

#Badgers WR Chimere Dike has been great this year, averaging 20.7 YPC!!! pic.twitter.com/A1ByxOfvuN — Ryan Harings (@RyanAndBucky) September 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire