Badgers vs Huskers canceled, Kiffin pays with pennies, Chicken Wars III?

Chicken War correspondents Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde return to the front as a long-running ceasefire abruptly ended thanks to Zaxby’s this week. Can the southern chain take the top spot?



Breaking news interrupted the podcast from Wisconsin and Nebraska as the Big Ten canceled their matchup due to a COVID-19 breakout. Where did the conference go wrong and how many more canceled games can we expect?



Back in SEC country, Lane Kiffin was fined $25,000 for his retweet lashing out at the SEC for blowing a call during the Auburn vs Ole Miss game last weekend. The man, myth, and legend got his money’s worth by responding with a hilarious rant on Twitter.

